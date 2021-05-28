Who plays Jim in Friday Night Dinner and how old is he now?

Mark Heap played Jim in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Channel 4/ITV

How old is Jim from Friday Night Dinner and what is he doing now?

We can hardly believe Friday Night Dinner has been on our screens for ten years.

And while we’ve got to know the Goodman family pretty well over the six series’, we’ve also watched Jim turn up at their house uninvited every week.

Far from the perfect neighbour, Jim clearly has an unhealthy obsession with Jackie (Tamsin Greig) and is also terrified of his own dog Wilson.

But what do we know about the actor that played Jim and what is he doing now?

Who played Jim in Friday Night Dinner?

Jim was played by actor Mark Heap.

Mark was born in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, India, and began his acting career in the 1980s as a member of the theatre company Medieval Players.

The actor and comedian then became part of the street theatre duo The Two Marks, alongside Mark Saban, and the pair appeared on television shows Ghost Train, Saturday Live and 3-2-1.

How old is Mark Heap?

Mark was born on 13 May 1957, making him 64-years-old.

Mark Heap starred in Death in Paradise last year. Picture: BBC

He has been on our TVs for years, with his first breakout role as Brian Topp in Spaced, alongside Simon Pegg.

The star also played Malcolm in Benidorm and more recently starred alongside Dawn French as Peter Cole in The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

Other credits include Miranda, Midsomer Murders, Outnumbered, Skins, Green Wing and Doc Martin.

He has also had roles in Big Train and mock documentary Brass Eye.

Mark has previously opened up about getting into acting, telling ITV: “I just sort of always did it. I used to get little groups together and do silly sketchy things.

Mark Heap starred in The Trouble with Maggie Cole. Picture: ITV

“I would like to be in any play that was going. Nobody ever ever said, ‘Oh, you could do this for a living.’

“I went to university and did plays, plays, plays. Then I joined a theatre company that wasn’t students.

“We got a grant from the local Manpower Services which meant an Equity card in those days. So I didn’t go back to university, got a job and suddenly thought, ‘Why don’t you just do this? You’ve been doing it all your bloody life.’

“I sort of slipped into it really. It’s a strange old thing. One thing has just led to another. I’ve been very fortunate.”

Is Mark Heap married?

It is unknown whether Mark is single or married as he likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.