Friday Night Dinner anniversary special: Everything you need to know about the late Paul Ritter

Paul Ritter played Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/Channel 4

Who is Paul Ritter’s wife and do they have children?

Friday Night Dinner is back on our screens for one final time with an anniversary special.

Sadly, writer Robert Popper recently revealed the sixth season was the last, after the tragic death of Martin Goodman actor Paul Ritter.

Paul passed away at the age of 54-years-old in April after suffering from a brain tumour.

Here’s everything you need to know about the late TV star…

Paul Ritter passed away at the age of 54. Picture: Channel 4

What films has Paul Ritter been in?

Paul Ritter had a long career in films, playing a geography teacher in Son of Rambow, as well as Guy Haines in Quantum of Solace.

He also starred as Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Galba in The Eagle.

Other credits include Nowhere boy, The Other Man and Inferno.

What TV shows has Paul Ritter been in?

Paul has had roles in TV shows such as Vera, The Hollow Crown, The Last Kingdom, and Chernobyl.

He more recently starred alongside his Friday Night Dinner co-star Tamsin Greig - who played Jackie Goodman - in ITV period drama Belgravia.

Who is Paul Ritter’s wife?

Paul liked to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, but he was married to Polly Radcliffe who he tied the knot with in 1998.

Little is known about his wife Polly, but she was at Paul's side when he died at home.

His agent said in a statement: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.

Paul Ritter starred in Chernobyl. Picture: Sky

"He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

"Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly."

How many children does Paul Ritter have?

Paul and Polly Ritter had two sons, Frank and Noah.

His on-screen son Simon Bird - who played Adam Goodman in Friday Night Dinner - also described him as a father figure.

In a tribute to the star, he called him ‘generous, intelligent, thoughtful and ‘undeniably cool’.

He added: “I feel unbelievably fortunate to have spent so much time in that green room and hope his real bambinos know how much his fake bambinos loved and looked up to him.”