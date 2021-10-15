Who was Mark Blum? You dedication explained

Episode one of You season three is dedicated to Mark Blum. Picture: Netflix

Episode one of Netflix's You was dedicated to Mark Blum - here's your need-to-know on what happened to the late actor.

The much-anticipated season three of You dropped on Friday October 15, and episode one was dedicated to a man named Mark Blum.

The third season of the show sees serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) adapt to suburban life with wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), with all episodes available to watch now.

Here's your need-to-know on the man episode one is dedicated to.

You season three is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Who was Mark Blum?

Mark Blum was an American actor who tragically died aged 69 in March 2020 following complications from coronavirus.

He played Mr Mooney in You, appearing in four episodes in season one and flashbacks in season two.

His character was the owners of book store Mooney's, and father-figure of Joe.

Mark Blum appeared in four episodes of You season one. Picture: Netflix

Mark was known for a number of roles in stage and screen, one of his breakout jobs being in Gus and Al in 1989.

He also appeared in nine Broadway productions throughout his career, and was teaching at HB Studio in New York at the time of his death.

One of his last film roles was as Nat in Sister of the Groom.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Zarish, who he married in 2005.

What is You season three about?

The official synopsis for the new season of You reads: "In Season 3, Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."