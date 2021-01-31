Why isn't Billie Shepherd on Dancing On Ice this week?

Billie Faiers won't be on Dancing On Ice this weekend. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Billie Shepherd (née Faiers) announced this week that she's temporarily pulling out of DOI - here's your need-to-know.

Dancing On Ice returns for its third week this Sunday, with the fresh batch of celeb skaters returning to the ice once more.

One contestant who is absent from the rink this week, however, is Billie Shepherd, who sadly had to pull out of the ITV show temporarily following a family bereavement.

Here's your need-to-know.

Where is Billie Shepherd?

Billie won't be performing on Sunday 31 January due to the death of her Nanny Wendy, aged 77.

A spokesperson for the Mummy Diaries star, 31, confirmed the news in a statement, saying: "Sadly due to a family bereavement this week Billie Shepherd is taking a break from the ice and won't be on Sunday's show.

"We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time."

A source told the Daily Mail that the news was a "complete shock", saying: "The girls are completely devastated.

"They were very close with their Nan and her passing has come as a complete shock to the family."

When will Billie Shepherd return to Dancing On Ice?

Billie is due to return to the show next Sunday (7 February).

Who is Billie Shepherd partnered with on Dancing On Ice?

Billie is partnered with professional skater Mark Hanretty.

She announced that she had joined the ITV show last year, writing on Instagram: "I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice ❄️⛸ I still can't believe I am actually doing it !!

"I am soooo nervous but so excited ... This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet !! I have zero ice skating or dance experience.

"But I'm going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud ❤️ Wish me luck ☺️⛸❤️ #dancingonice."

When is Dancing On Ice on ITV?

Dancing On Ice is on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.

