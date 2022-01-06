Why is Claude Littner not in The Apprentice 2022?

Where is Claude Littner and who has replaced him on The Apprentice 2022?

After what feels like a lifetime, The Apprentice is finally back on our screens this January.

This time around, 16 new contestants have signed up in a bid to impress sir Alan Sugar with their business plan.

But there has been one huge change in the line up, as Claude Littner has been replaced by The Apprentice’s first winner, Tim Campbell.

So, what happened to Claude and why did he leave the show? Here’s what we know…

Why is Claude Littner not in The Apprentice 2022?

Claude will not be taking part in the next series of The Apprentice after he suffered an injury after crashing his bike back in April, 2021.

The 72-year-old, who replaced Nick Hewer in 2015, was riding an electric bike in London when he came flying off.

His right leg was so badly injured that doctors considered amputating it, before managing to save it.

The star has now undergone ten surgeries, so was not able to film for the latest series of the show.

Speaking about the horror accident, Claude said he had been ‘pottering around’, near his home in London.

He told the BBC: "I suspect I hit a pothole or something like that, the next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground."

Lord Sugar has also spoken out about his long time friend, telling Lorraine Kelly: "He just went for a ride on his bike; not racing, not going fast or anything like that, just doing 8/9mph and came off...horrific accident.

"He was so upset that he couldn't join this series but he's doing alright.

"We talk every couple of days. I think he's going in for a biggy - a six hour one - next week, which is hopefully the final operation."

Who has replaced Claude Littner on The Apprentice?

While Karen Brady has returned to the show, she has been joined by Tim Campbell.

Fans of the reality show may recognise Tim for winning the very first edition of The Apprentice back in 2005.

After joining The Apprentice again, Tim said: "Having been on the show myself, I know the hard work that goes into it, so I didn't take the decision lightly.

“I wish Claude the very best as he recovers."