Winter Love Island announce official start date - and it's later than we thought

Love Island is coming back for winter. Picture: ITV2

When does Winter Love Island start? The official start date for the ITV2 series has been announced following the news Caroline Flack won't be returning.

ITV2 has announced the official start date of Winter Love Island 2020 - and it's later than was originally planned.

The show will launch on 12 January 2020, which is later than the original date of 8 January.

Love Island's official Twitter account announced the news, writing: "Inflatables at the ready... we’re back on January 12th! 🏝 #LoveIsland".

Inflatables at the ready... we’re back on January 12th! 🏝 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LwQIlZyD0y — Love Island (@LoveIsland) December 19, 2019

Who will present Winter Love Island 2020?

Following the news that Caroline Flack had stepped down from presenting duties after her assault arrest, it has been claimed that Laura Whitmore will step in to present.

The insider told The Sun Online: "“It’s an amazing job, every TV presenter in Britain wants it, so of course Laura was open to speaking to bosses about it.

“She’s already had a chat about it – as soon as Caroline quit, they needed to sign someone up ASAP.

"Laura already knows the production crew from when she goes out to visit Iain on location, and bosses from her previous jobs on ITV.”

Caroline has stepped down from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Why did Caroline Flack leave Love Island?

Last week, Caroline was arrested after an alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her home in Islington, north London.

Following the news, there was much speculation about whether Caroline would return to her presenting duties - and she later confirmed on her Instagram stories that she would be stepping down.

She wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

Caroline Flack won't be presenting Winter Love Island. Picture: Instagram

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest."

And ITV spokesperson later said: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

Is there a Winter Love Island trailer?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

