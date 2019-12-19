Winter Love Island announce official start date - and it's later than we thought

19 December 2019, 12:11 | Updated: 19 December 2019, 12:32

Love Island is coming back for winter
Love Island is coming back for winter. Picture: ITV2

When does Winter Love Island start? The official start date for the ITV2 series has been announced following the news Caroline Flack won't be returning.

ITV2 has announced the official start date of Winter Love Island 2020 - and it's later than was originally planned.

The show will launch on 12 January 2020, which is later than the original date of 8 January.

Love Island's official Twitter account announced the news, writing: "Inflatables at the ready... we’re back on January 12th! 🏝 #LoveIsland".

Who will present Winter Love Island 2020?

Following the news that Caroline Flack had stepped down from presenting duties after her assault arrest, it has been claimed that Laura Whitmore will step in to present.

View this post on Instagram

Tis the season to wear tights 🎄

A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on

The insider told The Sun Online: "“It’s an amazing job, every TV presenter in Britain wants it, so of course Laura was open to speaking to bosses about it.

“She’s already had a chat about it – as soon as Caroline quit, they needed to sign someone up ASAP.

"Laura already knows the production crew from when she goes out to visit Iain on location, and bosses from her previous jobs on ITV.”

Caroline has stepped down from Love Island
Caroline has stepped down from Love Island. Picture: ITV

Why did Caroline Flack leave Love Island?

Last week, Caroline was arrested after an alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her home in Islington, north London.

Following the news, there was much speculation about whether Caroline would return to her presenting duties - and she later confirmed on her Instagram stories that she would be stepping down.

She wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

Caroline Flack won't be presenting Winter Love Island
Caroline Flack won't be presenting Winter Love Island. Picture: Instagram

"However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.

"I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest."

And ITV spokesperson later said: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.

"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."

Is there a Winter Love Island trailer?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

NOW READ:

Andrew Brady shares 'Caroline Flack NDA' and says 'abuse has no gender' following 'assault' scandal

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gino left Gordon horrified

Gordon Ramsay horrified as Gino D'Acampo kisses him in hilarious first look of Christmas Road Trip
Peter Beale has been played by seven actors

EastEnders bring back Peter Beale as Dayle Hudson becomes the seventh actor to take on role
'Punchgate' is the most complained about TV moment of the decade

Roxanne Pallett CBB 'punchgate' was the most complained about TV story of the decade
Kelle opened up about her family Christmas

Loose Women’s Kelle Bryan divides viewers after revealing she doesn’t buy children Christmas presents
Jacqeuline Jossa has defended James Haskell

Jacqueline Jossa defends ‘amazing’ James Haskell after I'm A Celeb ‘bullying’ claims

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Dawn Ward's daughter Charlie has been hit by a car

RHOC's Dawn Ward's 12-year-old daughter Charlie rushed to hospital after being hit by a car

Celebrities

This air freshener hack will leave your vacuum smelling fresh

Woman reveals ‘genius’ hack that keeps your vacuum cleaner smelling fresh for just £2

Lifestyle

The cartoon has a female adult as the head researcher

Lego children's magazine slammed as 'sexist' for implying girls can't be scientists

Lifestyle

Flight attendants use this hack to evaluate your state

This is the real reason cabin crew ask to see your pass before you board a flight

Lifestyle

Your kids can meet Rudolph this Christmas

Parents can now film Santa’s reindeer visiting their homes this Christmas Eve

Christmas

Simon Cowell looked incredible as he enjoyed a festive break in Barbados

Simon Cowell reveals toned physique on the beach in Barbados following two stone weight loss after switching to vegan diet

Celebrities