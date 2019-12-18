Laura Whitmore in talks with ITV bosses to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island

18 December 2019, 16:56

Laura is a very strong candidate for the role
Laura is a very strong candidate for the role. Picture: PA

The TV presenter is already friendly with bosses as boyfriend Iain Stirling voiceovers the popular series.

Laura Whitmore is to 'replace Caroline Flack' as the host of Love Island according to sources, as the 34-year-old is already locked in meetings with ITV bosses.

The Irish presenter is the favourite to take over from close friend Caroline, 40, following her arrest and charge of assault by beating.

READ MORE: Who is Laura Whitmore? TV presenter rumoured to replace Caroline Flack on Love Island

Laura is the show narrator, Iain Stirling's girlfriend
Laura is the show narrator, Iain Stirling's girlfriend. Picture: Getty

Laura is the long-term girlfriend of Love Island's voiceover funnyman Iain Stirling, and The Sun Online have revealed that she's already "had a chat" with show bosses about taking over the role as main host.

A source told the publication that ITV is expected to reveal its decision any day now, following Flack's announcement she will be stepping down from the role for series 6 of the ITV2 dating show.

Winter Love Island is set to start airing at the start of January 2020, so a replacement is needed fast, especially as Caroline has already recorded all of the promotional content and advertisements for the show.

Caroline pictured with Iain on this year's show in the summer
Caroline pictured with Iain on this year's show in the summer. Picture: ITV

The insider told The Sun Online: "“It’s an amazing job, every TV presenter in Britain wants it, so of course Laura was open to speaking to bosses about it.

“She’s already had a chat about it – as soon as Caroline quit, they needed to sign someone up ASAP.

"Laura already knows the production crew from when she goes out to visit Iain on location, and bosses from her previous jobs on ITV.”

As well as this, The Daily Mail is reporting that both Laura and Iain, 31, will be co-hosting Love Island Aftersun together as bosses would love to "keep it in the family".

Fans have also called for Gemma Collins and Emily Atack as well as a few others to present the show, but Laura has come out on top.

Laura and Caroline have been friends for years after meeting through a variety of different presenting roles over the course of eight years.

This might make her replacing her a bit awkward!

