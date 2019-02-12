Man's Thumb Nearly Severed In Gosport Dog Attack

Police want to find the owner of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog which nearly bit off a man's thumb in Gosport.

It happened in the Heron Way area at around 10:40pm on Saturday 2 February.

The 51 year-old victim and his son were walking their dog close to the garages at the end of Heron Way when another dog ran up to them.

The animal, which police think may have been a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, attacked the victim's dog.

It bit his thumb as he tried to separate the two dogs.

A man then arrived and took the animal away.

The victim needed hospital treatment and a subsequent operation on his thumb.

Police are now looking for the dog's owner. The man who took it away is described as:

White.

Aged in his mid-50's.

He was around 6 ft tall.

Slim build.

He had slightly receding, very short grey hair and grey stubble.

When he walked away, he headed towards Brookers Lane.

The dog looked like it had the face of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, it was a mid-grey colour, and had some grey on its muzzle. It was a lot bigger than the average Staffordshire Bull Terrier, making it a medium-sized dog.

PC Jonathan Needham said:

“Do you recognise the descriptions of the man and dog involved? Were you in the area at the time?

“Gosport is usually a safe place for dog owners to walk their pets.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who can help us, so that we can establish the details of what happened from all of the parties involved”.