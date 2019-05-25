Man Attacked In Crawley

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a man being stabbed in Crawley in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man who's in his 40s was walking home in Seymour Road in Broadfield when he was attacked by a man who had his face covered

The victim suffered serious injuries

Officers were informed by ambulance a man had been injured in Seymour Road, Broadfield around 1.25am on Friday (May 24).

The victim, a local man in his 40s, was walking home when he was approached by another man, who had his face covered, and assaulted. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A scene guard currently remains in place.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or thinks they saw the victim either before or after the incident.

“We are relying on witnesses to provide first-hand accounts of the assault which is vital to aid our investigation.

“Serious violent crime in Crawley, which is not associated with other types of criminality, is rare.

“Communities will see an increase in high visibility patrols and we are encouraging witnesses to speak to those officers with any information they have.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has information on the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Gull.