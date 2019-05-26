Police In East Sussex Out On Patrol

Police are carrying out extra patrols this weekend around Uckfield Hailsham and Crowborough

It after concerns about anti social behaviour in the area.

Police continue to make arrests and work in partnership with the local community in their crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in Uckfield.

A third teenager has been arrested as police continue to investigate an assault that took place on Sunday 12 May. He has been released with bail conditions as enquiries continue.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday evening (21 May) for an assault on another youth that took place the previous day.

He was subsequently charged with the offence and bailed with conditions, including a curfew and an exclusion zone, to appear before magistrates at a later date.

On Wednesday (22 May) police arrested a male in the area of New Town who was wanted on warrant. He was remanded to court the next day.

Wealden District police commander, Inspector Jon Gross, said: "I am committed to cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour in Uckfield and keeping the local community safe. We have active investigations into a number of recent incidents and I am confident we will be making further arrests.

"We are also working closely with British Transport Police to tackle those causing trouble on the railways and at local stations. Residents in the town are rightly looking to the Police to take action against those who would seek to cause trouble and commit offences, and that is exactly what we are doing, and will continue to do."

Holly Goring from Uckfield Town Council said: "Residents will be reassured to hear the police are taking firm action. Sussex Police have placed much greater emphasis on local engagement during the past 12 months – more specifically through the work carried out by PCSO Sue Choppin which has improved communication and engagement between Uckfield based agencies, residents and businesses.

"Partnership working is fundamental to ensure people feel supported and the necessary intelligence and information is shared to support the police with their investigations."

Uckfield Councillor Duncan Bennett said: "I am encouraged that our local policing team is considering our resident’s concerns extremely seriously and that firm and positive action is being taken to tackle those who engage in anti-social behaviour."

"As a council, we have been working with Sussex Police and various strategic partners to not only build a very close relationship which allows swift two-way communication regarding issues of concern, but also to enable the establishment of diversionary activities for young people growing up in our town.

"A great example is the recent re-opening of the Youth Club, which provides a place for year seven aged kids to relax and engage in group activities as well as being a place for advice and guidance. This could only have been possible through the input of various groups and bodies, with special mention of The Uckfield Chamber Of Commerce, Tesco, East Sussex County Council, Uckfield College, Sussex Police and our Town Council."

"As a community, we should all take responsibility and be doing all we can to divert our youngsters away from criminal and antisocial activity, and the council and its strategic partners will do all they can to assist in this. But it is also extremely reassuring that we have a police force willing and able to do what it takes to bring those who do break the law to justice."