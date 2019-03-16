Strong Winds In Sussex

Forecasters say we should take extra care especially on the coast.

Sussex and Surrey are under a yellow warning for strong winds until 9pm tonight.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains will be slowing down because of speed restrictions.

The wider picture is that, the UK is to be battered by strong winds, rain and snow as an area of developing low pressure sweeps across the country.

The Met Office has issued five weather warnings covering large swathes of the UK ahead of an unsettled weekend.

It follows a gusty Friday, with a weather warning for wind in place for the north east of England and the East Midlands.

Forecaster Matthew Box said: "We have a developing low pressure that's going to pass across the northern half of the UK and it's going to bring some disruptive weather as it does so.

"That weather will be a mixture essentially of rain, sleet and hill snow for a time, and also some strong winds."