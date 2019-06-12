Warning Over Courier Fraudsters In Brighton & Hove

12 June 2019, 16:03 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 16:14

Premium Phone - LBC

At least nine people have told Sussex police they've been contacted by a man claiming he worked for plumbing firm Dyno-rod.

In each case they were told emergency work was required on tree roots that are causing damage to sewers and a cash deposit was needed to hire the equipment needed.

Most of the victims were contacted last week.

On Monday, a woman in Hove received a phone call asking for payment for the equipment. A man came round shortly after to collect her card and £250 was withdrawn.

On the same day a woman in Hove received a similar phone call with the request for payment. No money was handed over.

On Tuesday two Worthing women and a Brighton woman were targeted both on the phone and in person. No money was handed over. On the same day a Worthing man handed over £450 to a man who stated money was required to fix a drainage issue.

On Wednesday a Brighton woman received a phone call asking for payment but she checked with the council who confirmed it was a scam. No money was handed over..

On Thursday a disabled woman in Worthing handed over her card and PIN to pay for the deposit of the equipment. A total of £1,800 was taken from the account before the card was stopped.

Police have been providing support, including advice and assistance on prevention measures.

PC Bernadette Lawrie, the Sussex Police Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer said; 

"Remember - no police officer, or bank staff on the phone, will ever ask for your bank details or for cash. Don't give your details or cash to anyone in these circumstances!

"Luckily the majority of the victims realised something didn’t feel quite right and made contact with a professional body who confirmed the matter was a scam."

Latest News

See more Latest News

100,000 schools and properties are without running water

Thames Water: burst water pipe in Hampton results in school closures and lack of water

News

Lidl to open first central London store as part of £500m expansion

UK & World

Soldiers killed in First World War buried after finally being identified

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Hundreds of thousands of Whirlpool tumble dyers have been recalled

Whirlpool tumble dryers recall 500k units after 'great concern' over faulty machines

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has opened up about motherhood on Instagram

Stacey Solomon admits she feels 'guilty' for neglecting her older children in candid Instagram post about new baby

Celebrities

Soccer Aid for UNICEF is returning - with new celebs and ex-footballers in the line-up

Soccer Aid 2019: When is it on TV, who's in this year's line-up and can I get tickets?

TV & Movies

Sherif Lanre has finally broken his silence

Sherif Lanre breaks silence following Love Island exit: 'I'm all good'

Celebrities

What was the Taylor Swift Katy Perry feud about in the first place?

Katy Perry Taylor Swift feud: What's the beef between the singers?

Celebrities

McDonalds have recently introduced a trial for extended breakfast

McDonalds has extended the breakfast menu hours in the UK and it launched TODAY

Food & Health