Pics of valuables stolen across the East released

Detectives are releasing photographs of thousands of items of property recovered as part of an investigation into a prolific crime gang that operated across the East of England.

They hope to reunite the items, which are believed to have come from crimes between 9 December 2016 and 9 January 2018, with their rightful owners.

Last month, the gang members were sentenced to a total of 71 years in jail. They had committed more than 200 burglaries, costing victims more than £2 million.

Gang members would mask their faces using balaclavas and smash or force open doors or windows in broad daylight. They would steal specific items, mainly high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Norfolk and Cambridgeshire both suffered around a hundred burglaries, while other offences took place in Suffolk, Essex and Bedfordshire.

The images can be viewed here https://www.flickr.com/photos/ophawksbury/

Those who believe an item belongs to them should email OperationHawkesbury@cambs.pnn.police.uk with their name, date and address of offence, crime number, exhibit number/album-photo ref of property, contact details, including email address, and any receipts/proof of purchase or photographs of items.