The cast of The Singapore Grip: From Luke Treadaway to Georgia Blizzard

The stars of The Singapore Grip. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of The Singapore Grip with David Morrissey and Jane Horrocks? See the full line up below...

If you’ve run out of TV dramas to binge watch, ITV is back with their brand new series The Singapore Grip.

Described as an ‘epic and ambitious’ TV adaptation of Booker Prize winner J.G. Farrell’s 1978 novel, it focuses on a British family living in Singapore during World War Two.

It is also produced by Damien Timmer, who is the man behind series’ such as Poldark, Victoria and Endeavour.

But who is in the cast of The Singapore Grip, and what have they been in before? Here’s what we know…

Luke Treadaway as Matthew Webb

Luke Treadaway is Matthew Webb in The Singapore Grip. Picture: PA Images

Luke Treadaway has previously starred in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Ordeal by Innocence, and Traitors.

David Morrissey as Walter Blackett

David Morrissey is Walter Blackett in The Singapore Grip. Picture: PA Images

Before The Singapore Grip, David Morrissey starred in The Missing, Britannia, and The Walking Dead.

Georgia Blizzard as Joan Blakett

Walter’s spoilt daughter Joan is played by Georgia Blizzard, who has previously starred in Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and Emu Runner in 2018.

Charles Dance as Mr Webb

Charles Dance is Mr Webb in The Singapore Grip. Picture: PA Images

Game of Thrones fans will recognise Charle Dance as previously playing Tywin Lannister.

Elizabeth Tan as Vera Chiang

Elizabeth Tan is best known for portraying the role of Xin Proctor on Coronation Street in 2013, while she can also be seen in the role of Li in Netflix's upcoming drama series Emily in Paris,

Jane Horrocks as Sylvia Blackett

Jane Horrocks is Sylvia Blackett in The Singapore Grip. Picture: PA Images

Best known for her role in BBC’s Absolutely Fabulous, Jane Horrocks also reprised the role of Bubble in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie in 2016.

She has also starred in Trollied and 1998’s Little Voice for which she received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

Who else is in the cast of The Singapore Grip?

In the Flesh actor Luke Newberry is playing Walter’s son Monty, while Star Trek star Colm Meaney plays Major Brendan Archer.

Bart Edwards from Peep Show, Christoph Guybert is playing Captain James Ehrendorf, and Christophe Guybet stars as Dupigny.

