Was EastEnders' Keanu Taylor in Benidorm? And what else has Danny Walters been in?

1 July 2020, 18:00 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 18:01

Danny Walters has starred in EastEnders and Benidorm
Danny Walters has starred in EastEnders and Benidorm. Picture: BBC/ITV/Instagram

Who did Danny Walters play in Benidorm? And what else has the EastEnders actor been in? Find out everything...

EastEnders viewers will instantly recognise Danny Walters for playing Keanu Taylor on the BBC soap.

Joining with the Taylor family back in the summer of 2017, he arrived with his mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) and her children Bernadette (Clair Norris), bad-boy Keegan Baker and Danny's character, Keanu.

Danny announced he would be leaving the soap last year, with his character running away from Walford when his affair with Sharon Mitchell was exposed.

But was Danny Walters in Benidorm and who did he play? Here's what we know...

Was EastEnders' Keanu Taylor in Benidorm?

Back in 2014, Danny landed the role of Tiger Dyke on ITV’s Benidorm after graduating from the London School of Musical Theatre the previous year.

Danny was 20 when he made his debut, while Tiger was meant to be 16.

Read More: What happened to Dirty Den in EastEnders and who killed him?

Speaking about bagging his first huge part in a TV series, Danny previously told What’s On TV: “It was the best feeling of my life.

“That day something changed for me. I went from being a young wannabe actor to being surrounded by amazing talents.”

Tiger joined Benidorm with his dad Clive and mum Tonya and soon began causing mischief at the Solana. Danny played the role for three years until 2017, when he decided to leave the sitcom.

What else has Danny Walters been in?

Danny previously made a guest appearance in the BAFTA-nominated BBC miniseries Our World War in 2014 and starred in one episode of Call the Midwife in 2016.

In 2016 he took on the title role of Jack in his first pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at the Billingham Forum Theatre.

In May 2017, it was announced he would be appearing in EastEnders, before quitting the soap in November 2019.

He returned to EastEnders for the 35th anniversary boat crash for a showdown with Phil Mitchell, with his final scenes airing on 21 February 2020.

Now Read: Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

