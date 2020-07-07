Royal Mint honours Elton John with new limited edition coins

7 July 2020, 11:08

Royal Mint have revealed a new coin in honour of Elton John
Royal Mint have revealed a new coin in honour of Elton John. Picture: Getty/Royal Mint
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Royal Mint are celebrating the music icon with his own collection of coins, designed with one of his very famous looks.

Elton John, 73, has been honoured with his own coin by Royal Mint.

The establishment has released a collection of the coin design, starring Elton, with prices ranging from £13 to a huge £68,865.

The unveiling of the Elton John coin is part of Royal Mint's latest collection celebrating iconic British recording artists.

READ MORE: Unique £1 'mistake' coin sells for a whopping £112 on eBay

The coin collection starts at £13, but the most expensive will cost you a huge £68,865
The coin collection starts at £13, but the most expensive will cost you a huge £68,865. Picture: Royal Mint

On their website, Royal Mint write: "Pop music has been one of the United Kingdom's most successful exports in recent decades, influencing people and cultures all over the world.

"In 2020 The Royal Mint is celebrating some of the country's most important artists – individuals and bands who have helped shape our love of music.

"No such collection would make sense without the inclusion of Elton John, the superstar who has been delighting fans for more than half a century."

Elton John has been honoured in Royal Mint's latest collection celebrating iconic British recording artists
Elton John has been honoured in Royal Mint's latest collection celebrating iconic British recording artists. Picture: Royal Mint

The coin was designed by Bradley Morgan Johnson, and shows Elton wearing his famous musical-note glasses and straw hat.

Prices for the coin collection start at £13- £15, where fans can buy the uncirculated coin encased in an illustration of the star.

The half ounce silver proof coin in the collection will cost you £60, while the one ounce silver proof coin will cost £95.

The Elton John kilo gold proof coin retails at an eye-watering £68,865
The Elton John kilo gold proof coin retails at an eye-watering £68,865. Picture: Royal Mint

Two of the most expensive items in the collection are the quarter-ounce gold proof coin at £585, and the one ounce gold proof coin at a whopping £2,320.

The more expensive the coin, the more rare it is, with the one ounce gold proof coin being one of only 250 ever made.

There is even a coin in the collection which retails at an eye-watering £68,865 – the kilo gold proof coin – which Royal Mint have only created four of.

READ MORE: Rare 50p Paddington Bear coin sells for an impressive £300 on eBay

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Dead to Me season three is on the way, but it will be the last one

Dead to Me season 3: Everything we know so far from release date to storyline and cast
Love Island Australia's Eden Dally is now a dad

Love Island Australia's Eden Dally is now a dad after welcoming son with Married at First Sight girlfriend
Anastasiia Pokreshchuk has been putting filler into her face

Woman who injects filler into her face clashes with cosmetic surgeon on This Morning
Dead to Me will be back for a third and final series, Netflix have confirmed

Netflix's Dead to Me renewed for third and final series

What happened to Eden and Erin from Love Island?

Love Island Australia: Are Eden Dally and Erin Barnett still together now?

Trending on Heart

Your kid begging for a pup might not be such a bad thing after all!

Owning a puppy keeps children out of trouble, new study reveals

Lifestyle

Some Spanish beaches were closed over the weekend (stock images)

Spanish beaches closing: What beaches in Spain closed and which areas are in lockdown?

News

The most popular 'staycation' destinations have been revealed (stock images)

Airbnb reveals the most popular 'staycation' destinations for 2020

Travel

A couple's hand sanitiser business is set to make £30million

Couple on track to make £30 million after setting up hand sanitiser business just 12 weeks ago
Demand for Spanish holidays is set to surge in the coming weeks

Travel expert issues warning to Brits booking Spain holidays this year

News