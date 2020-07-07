Royal Mint honours Elton John with new limited edition coins

Royal Mint have revealed a new coin in honour of Elton John. Picture: Getty/Royal Mint

By Alice Dear

Royal Mint are celebrating the music icon with his own collection of coins, designed with one of his very famous looks.

Elton John, 73, has been honoured with his own coin by Royal Mint.

The establishment has released a collection of the coin design, starring Elton, with prices ranging from £13 to a huge £68,865.

The unveiling of the Elton John coin is part of Royal Mint's latest collection celebrating iconic British recording artists.

READ MORE: Unique £1 'mistake' coin sells for a whopping £112 on eBay

The coin collection starts at £13, but the most expensive will cost you a huge £68,865. Picture: Royal Mint

On their website, Royal Mint write: "Pop music has been one of the United Kingdom's most successful exports in recent decades, influencing people and cultures all over the world.

"In 2020 The Royal Mint is celebrating some of the country's most important artists – individuals and bands who have helped shape our love of music.

"No such collection would make sense without the inclusion of Elton John, the superstar who has been delighting fans for more than half a century."

Elton John has been honoured in Royal Mint's latest collection celebrating iconic British recording artists. Picture: Royal Mint

The coin was designed by Bradley Morgan Johnson, and shows Elton wearing his famous musical-note glasses and straw hat.

Prices for the coin collection start at £13- £15, where fans can buy the uncirculated coin encased in an illustration of the star.

The half ounce silver proof coin in the collection will cost you £60, while the one ounce silver proof coin will cost £95.

The Elton John kilo gold proof coin retails at an eye-watering £68,865. Picture: Royal Mint

Two of the most expensive items in the collection are the quarter-ounce gold proof coin at £585, and the one ounce gold proof coin at a whopping £2,320.

The more expensive the coin, the more rare it is, with the one ounce gold proof coin being one of only 250 ever made.

There is even a coin in the collection which retails at an eye-watering £68,865 – the kilo gold proof coin – which Royal Mint have only created four of.

READ MORE: Rare 50p Paddington Bear coin sells for an impressive £300 on eBay