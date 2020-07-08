Gary Barlow reveals exciting details about Take That's first film, Greatest Days!

8 July 2020, 12:08 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 16:06

Gary revealed the details on GMB today
Gary revealed the details on GMB today. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Take That frontman revealed to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that there will be a film out next year all about the brand.

Gary Barlow has announced that there will be a Take That film, set to be released in 2021.

The singer-songwriter, 49, appeared on ITV's early morning show Good Morning Britain today and spoke to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about the exciting new project.

The Take That frontman confirmed the rumours and explained that fans don't have to wait very long for the film - called Greastest Days! - as it'll be out neat year.

The film will be a movie adaptation of the group's hit musical called The Band.

Speaking to Piers, who revealed in the interview that he actually wrote Take That's biography in the 90s and was a huge fan of the band, Gary said: "We've got a film coming out next year featuring all our music."

Piers joked with Gary, asking who was going to be playing him in the movie, to which the singer joked saying he doesn't know yet, but it would "probably be some baddie".

The three laughed about Piers being a 'baddie'
The three laughed about Piers being a 'baddie'. Picture: GMB

Gary and his bandmates Howard Donald and Mark Owen previously said in a statement that Greatest Days! is "dedicated to all those who have supported us throughout the years".

They added: "It's a celebration of our music but it's literally all about the fans and their friendships.

"Our fans have been on a 30-year journey with us and we have an incredibly strong bond with them, so seeing that they will be represented on screen by such a strong, talented cast is incredibly exciting."

Three names have been attached to the film already; Ruth Wilson, Cush Jumbo, and Rosamund Pike, and Coky Giedroyc has signed on as director.

Take That will executive produce alongside David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers.

