Holby City first look as John Barrowman stars as doctor Drew Nicholson-Heath

John Barrowman has joined Holby City. Picture: Instagram/BBC

John Barrowman will star in one episode of Holby City later this year.

Back in March, it was revealed John Barrowman had bagged a guest stint on Holby City as doctor Drew Nicholson-Heath.

And now the BBC soap has offered the first sneak peek of John wearing his scrubs on Darwin Ward at Holby City Hospital.

Another snap sees the star suited-and-booted, carrying a brief case and looking very serious.

According to reports, 53-year-old John’s character is a renowned global recruiter always on the lookout for talented surgeons to poach, with the rest of the team keen to impress him.

John Barrowman will star as Drew in Holby City. Picture: BBC

John Barrowman on set at Holby City. Picture: BBC

This comes after John opened up about his stint on the popular hospital drama earlier this year, saying: "I was welcomed with open arms by the cast and crew and felt like part of the Holby City family right away."

Giving a snippet of what fans of the show can expect from his character, he added: "My character Drew brings a new flavour to the show and I look forward to his return soon. Surgery will never be the same again."

While we don’t know much else, it's thought that Drew Nicholson-Heath has some history with Ange Godard (Dawn Steel).

He is also set to appear in just one episode of the current series, but fans are hopeful he might stick around a bit longer.

This comes after Holby City took an extended transmission break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Tweet from the show’s official account back in April, it said: “It's goodbye Zav, and au revoir from us. Due to the coronavirus, Holby City is now on a break until later in the year. We'll miss you! See you in the summer. Stay safe, stay home. Love from everyone at #HolbyCity”

While filming was put on hold, the show has donated ventilators from the series to the new NHS Nightingale Hospital.

Holby’s executive producer Simon Harper said: "We are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real-life medics."

