Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announce two month break from This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be leaving for their summer break this week. Picture: ITV/Instagram-Holly Willoughby

By Alice Dear

This Morning's beloved hosts will be taking some time away from the hit show.

Holly Willoughby, 39, and Phillip Schofield, 58, have remained on air throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but will now be taking a long break from the This Morning.

Phil – who announced this week he is releasing a tell-all book about his life – confirmed he and Holly will be leaving the show from Friday July 10.

During a game of Spin To Win, Phillip budged the results slightly in order to give the winner a little extra money.

Responding to his sneaky decision, he said on the show: "We’re off for the summer on Friday so they can't sack me."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have remained on This Morning throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ITV

The pair are said to be off for two months over the summer, and will return to the show in early September.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be stepping in from Monday to Thursday for the main show, while the Friday guest hosts are yet to be announced.

Previously, people like Davina McCall, Rylan Clark-Neal and Rochelle Humes have stepped up.

The This Morning presenters have not shared their summer plans yet. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Phil and Holly usually take the summer holidays off in order to spend time with their families, but whether they'll be heading off on holiday or not this year is unknown.

The pair have been known to holiday together in the past, but their summer plans are not yet clear.

