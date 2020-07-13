Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning? And when will they return?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from This Morning. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Where are Holly and Phil on This Morning and when will they be back? Find out everything...

If you’re tuning into This Morning today, you might notice Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are nowhere to be seen.

The pair hosted their final show on Friday 10th July after staying on our screens during the entire pandemic, socially distanced in the studio.

But where have Holly and Phil gone, who is replacing them and when will they return to This Morning? Here’s what we know...

Where are Holly and Phil on This Morning?

Holly, 39, and Phil, 58, are currently taking their yearly summer break from This Morning.

Holly and Phil are taking a two month break from This Morning. Picture: ITV

Every year the pair take the summer off work to spend time with their families after working hard.

The break is even more deserved this year, after they continued to keep up entertained throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Holly praised the ITV crew and her co-host for all their hard work.

She said: “Thank you .... thank you for staying with us over the last 109 days... When we began this new way of broadcasting, we had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio during lockdown.

“The team have adapted and had plan a, b, c and d in place just in case...Some days we didn’t know If we’d have the content to fill the show, but somehow we always managed it and even had a few laughs along the way.

“You see us, but we feel that you are there with us, every single show... @thismorning holds a mirror up to life and reflects the mood of what we are all feeling. I can’t thank our team enough!

After thanking the production team, she added: “But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me... What a strange time... Feeling incredibly grateful ... Huge love, thank you again... See you in September.”

While the pair usually jet off on holiday to Portugal with their families, this year they might be staying closer to home due to current travel restrictions.

Who is replacing Holly and Phil on This Morning?

This Morning favourites Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been confirmed top replace Holly and Phil for the summer gig.

The husband-and-wife usually present the ITV show on Fridays but will take over through the entire school holidays from Mondays to Thursdays.

Meanwhile, guest presenters will fill in on Fridays which will include Dermot O’Leary, 47, and Rochelle Humes, 31, as well as Alison Hammond, 45, and Strictly star Ore Oduba, 34.

When will Holly and Phil be back on This Morning?

Holly and Phil will not be returning to This Morning until September 2020.

While the exact date has not been revealed, it is usually the first week of the month.

