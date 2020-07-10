Love Island Australia: When did Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir split and what happened?

Grant and Tayla won Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Channel Nine

What happened to Grant and Tayla after they left the Love Island Australia villa? Here's what we know...

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

While all the Love Island Australia drama is keeping us going right now, it’s what went on after the show ended that really shocked us.

The first series of the Aussie version aired for the first time all the way back in 2018, with Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp lifting the trophy.

Spoiler alert… they didn’t end up staying together for long after it was revealed Grant had a secret girlfriend on the outside world.

But when did the pair split and what are they doing now? Here’s what we know…

Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir fell for each other on Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV

When did Grant and Tayla break up?

The winning couple actually only lasted two weeks after the Love Island Australia finale.

Tayla, 23, broke the news to her fans on Instagram, something which 24-year-old Grant didn’t see coming.

She wrote on July 19 2018: "It's with great heartbreak that I write this post to inform everyone that Grant and I are no longer together, but will remain amicable despite the circumstances.

“I hope everyone can understand that the last few days have been very emotional and overwhelming for me and that you can all respect my decision."

She added: "I want to take the time to thank everyone who supported Grant and I during our Love Island journey and especially everyone who has continued to support us since.”

Grant then commented on the Instagram post, writing: "This is news to me??"

But their former co-stars were quick to weigh in on the drama, with Millie Fuller replying: "@grant_crapp are you kidding me I was with Tayla last night and you were with the boys in a different hotel. Another lie and yet again you hurt Tayla even more".

While Edyn 'Mac' Mackney wrote: "Tayla should have walked away with the money...just sayin".

Why did Grant and Tayla break up?

The real controversy came when it was claimed Grant had a secret girlfriend, Lucy Cartwright, prior to joining the show and was just trying to boost his clothing brand.

Tayla told TheFix: "It came out that there were new accusations that Grant had a live-in girlfriend, and he's gone on the show to promote his business and get famous.

"He denied it when we were in the house and I just had this gut feeling to follow through with it."

She added: "Once I was able to access media and read the articles, I told Grant he needed to own up. I finally got the answer that was the truth: he was on there to promote himself and he did have a girlfriend who was running his business while he was inside the Villa."

Grant denied he had a girlfriend while on the show, writing on Instagram: "Going into Love Island that girl (Lucy) totally knew I was going in there so I did break up with her before Love Island, so it was finished.”

Grant and Lucy were back together just two weeks later and they recently bought a house together.

Tayla is now happily dating AFL star Nathan Broad, with the pair often sharing sweet photos on Instagram.

