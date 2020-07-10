Where is Teddy Briggs from Love Island Australia now?

Teddy Briggs appeared on Love Island Australia in 2018. Picture: Instagram/ITV

What happened to Teddy Briggs after Love Island Australia and where is he now? Here's what we know...

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

Love Island Australia is saving us this summer, giving us all the drama we’re missing from the UK version.

And singleton Teddy Briggs definitely made his mark in the Spanish villa after coming to blows with Eden Dally.

He also won over the hearts of the nation when he broke down in tears over previously being bullied.

The 26-year-old said his confidence had been crushed during a game of home truths as the Islanders were forced to read out nasty things about themselves.

Teddy Briggs has had a hair makeover since Love Island. Picture: Instagram

But despite becoming a big hit on the 2018 series of the dating show, unfortunately Teddy didn’t manage to bag himself a date and ended up being kicked out just a few days before the final.

So, where is Teddy now and what happened to him after Love Island Australia? Here’s what we know…

Read More: What happened to Dom and Shelby after Love Island Australia?

What happened to Teddy Briggs after Love Island Australia?

After leaving the Love Island Australia villa, Teddy did the usual reality TV star circuits and began making club appearances and doing sponsored social media posts.

However, he has since admitted these dried up ‘pretty quickly’ and he was forced to go back to his retail job.

"I was under the same mentality as a lot of people, that you know, you're just gonna go on Love Island and go on TV and then you're just gonna get really rich," he told Australian news outlet Now to Love in March.

"It dries up quite quickly, and then all of a sudden three months later no one cares about Love Island season one anymore, you've spent all your money, you've got credit card debt and I found myself looking for jobs basically."

Read More: Are Love Island Australia's Millie Fuller and Mark O'Dare still together?

After going back to working in a store for $25 an hour, Teddy has since moved into e-commerce.

He also said he'd be up for another TV appearance on either The Bachelor or Big Brother.

Has Teddy Briggs single now?

By the looks of his Instagram, Teddy doesn’t have a partner at the moment.

But he does still occasionally hang out with his old Love Island Australia pals.

Now Read: Are any of the Love Island Australia season one couples still together?