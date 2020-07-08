Are Love Island Australia's Millie Fuller and Mark O'Dare still together?

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

After a tough time on Love Island Australia, Millie Fuller finally seemed to find her match in Mark O’Dare.

Despite trying to make things work with Dom Thomas, Elias Chigros and John James, Millie left the villa looking very loved up with her man.

But what happened to Millie and Mark after Love Island Australia? And are they still together now? Here’s what we know…

Mark O’Dare joined Love Island Australia towards the end of the show
Mark O’Dare joined Love Island Australia towards the end of the show. Picture: ITV

What happened to Millie and Mark from Love Island Australia?

Millie and Mark were seemingly unbreakable after leaving the Love Island Australia villa, doing joint interviews and photoshoots.

They even had plans to launch their own fashion label called Island Couture by the end of 2018.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out for these two and they split in April 2019.

Why did Millie and Mark from Love Island Australia split?

26-year-old Millie told her Instagram followers at the time that they 'are both going in different directions' and mutually decided to end their relationship.

She said: “Mark and I have had such an amazing time together and we will forever cherish our special moments, unfortunately at this point in time we have decided we are both going in different directions and have to part ways,' she wrote.

“Thank you everyone for your support and we hope right now you can respect our privacy.'”

She also shared a quote that read: “Don't cry because it is over, smile because it happened.”

Mark, 28, shared a similar post with a photo of himself and his dog.

He said: “Millie and I have had such an amazing time together and we will forever cherish our special moments.

“Unfortunately, at this point in time we have decided we are both going in different directions and have to part ways, we still remain very close friends.

“I've decided I'm gonna take some off social media and focus on what's truely important my career, friends and family. Thank you everyone for your support. P.s Bye bee - I'm gonna miss you Mark x.”

Where are Mark and Millie now?

While Mark has since retired from the spotlight - even going private on Instagram - Millie is a social influencer and spends her time advertising food, beauty products and clothing lines.She is seemingly single, with no sign of a partner on Instagram.

