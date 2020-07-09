What happened to Dom and Shelby after Love Island Australia?

Where are Dom Thomas and Shelby Bilby in 2020? And are they still dating? Here's what we know about the Love Island Australia stars.

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

Love Island Australia has got us all hooked, with the likes of Eden and Erin and Grant and Tayla causing loads of drama in the Spanish villa.

While the series was originally filmed all the way back in 2018, with the UK version put on hold due to coronavirus, ITV2 is airing it for a second time.

If you’re watching every evening, you’ll know that Dom Thomas and Shelby ‘Bilby’ Mills are the latest pairing.

After Millie dumped Dom and Jaxon was booted from the Island, the couple have found each other.

But are Dom and Shelby still together? And what happened to them after Love Island Australia?

Are Love Island Australia’s Dom and Shelby still together?

The short answer is no. After just a few weeks outside the villa, Dom and Shelby when their separate ways.

Dom announced that they’d decided to end things, saying at the time: “We have decided that we are best off as friends.

“This is something we had both recently discussed and agreed upon and is not a sudden decision.”

It’s unclear what the reason was behind the break up, but there was seemingly no bad blood between the pair.

In fact, Dom went on to date co-star and Love Island winner Tayla Damir after her split from Grant Crapp.

The pair stayed together for just under a year, before calling it a day.

Where are Shelby and Dom now?

Dom is seemingly single and posts lots of photos on Instagram having fun with his old Love Island pals - especially BFF Josh Moss.

Meanwhile, Shelby spends her time selling products to her 158k Instagram followers, including clothes, beauty products and food.

She is now dating Freestyle Motocross Rider Harry Bink.

The pair seem very loved up, and often share photos of one another on exotic holidays.

