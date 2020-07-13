Where can I watch season 2 of Love Island Australia?
As Love Island Australia season one comes to an end on ITV2, people are looking to continue their reality TV binge with season two.
This year, Love Island Australia season one aired on ITV2 in replacement of the UK series, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As Love Island Australia's final edges closer, people are looking forward to another series they can binge on this summer.
But is there a Love Island Australia season two, and where can you watch it?
Is there a Love Island Australia season two?
Yes! There is a second series of Love Island Australia.
The series has already aired over in Australia and it was filmed back in 2019.
Where can I watch season 2 of Love Island Australia?
You can watch Love Island Australia season two on Hulu, the streaming service.
Who is in the cast of Love Island Australia season 2?
The series starts with the following contestants:
Vanessa, 24, Businesswoman from Sydney
Cartier, 19, Lifeguard from Sydney
Cassie, 26, Executive Assistant from Sydney
Cynthia, 23, Model from Brisbane
Jessie, 23, Waitress from Hobart
Matthew, 24, Wrestler and model from Melbourne
Gerard, 23, Personal Trainer from Perth
Adam, 27, Plasterer from Gold Coast
Eoghan, 23, Real estate agent from Gold Coast
Maurice, 27, Business owner from Sydney
Sam, 28, International DJ from Melbourne
