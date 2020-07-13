Where can I watch season 2 of Love Island Australia?

By Alice Dear

As Love Island Australia season one comes to an end on ITV2, people are looking to continue their reality TV binge with season two.

This year, Love Island Australia season one aired on ITV2 in replacement of the UK series, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Love Island Australia's final edges closer, people are looking forward to another series they can binge on this summer.

But is there a Love Island Australia season two, and where can you watch it?

Is there a Love Island Australia season two?

Yes! There is a second series of Love Island Australia.

The series has already aired over in Australia and it was filmed back in 2019.

You can watch Love Island Australia season two on Hulu. Picture: Channel Nine

Where can I watch season 2 of Love Island Australia?

You can watch Love Island Australia season two on Hulu, the streaming service.

Who is in the cast of Love Island Australia season 2?

The series starts with the following contestants:

Vanessa, 24, Businesswoman from Sydney

Cartier, 19, Lifeguard from Sydney

Cassie, 26, Executive Assistant from Sydney

Cynthia, 23, Model from Brisbane

Jessie, 23, Waitress from Hobart

Matthew, 24, Wrestler and model from Melbourne

Gerard, 23, Personal Trainer from Perth

Adam, 27, Plasterer from Gold Coast

Eoghan, 23, Real estate agent from Gold Coast

Maurice, 27, Business owner from Sydney

Sam, 28, International DJ from Melbourne

