Who wins Love Island Australia 2018 and which couples made it to the final?

Who won the first series of Love Island Australia? And what happened in the final? Here's what we know...

**Warning Love Island spoilers below**

After ITV2 had to cancel the UK version, Love Island Australia has definitely filled a void.

The reality show was originally aired in Australia back in 2018, and in the UK on ITVBe the same year.

But what happened in the final of the show? And who won the prize money? Here's what we know...

Who won Love Island Australia 2018?

Tayla Damir, 23, from Perth and 24-year-old Grant Crapp from Canberra were crowned the winners of Love Island Australia season one.

The pair didn’t have the easiest start to their time in the villa, with Grant originally paired up with Cassidy McGill.

After brutally dumping her, he got with Tayla in week two and the couple stayed together from then on.

In week 4 they were torn apart when Cassidy picked Grant in the re-coupling to ‘prove a point’, and Tayla was left to team Jaxon Human, but they quickly reunited.

During the final, the final twist left Tayla with the $50,000 prize money, but she decided to share the cash with Grant.

She might have gone on to regret this after it was revealed Grant had a girlfriend on the outside world and the pair split after just two weeks.

Which couples made it to the Love Island Australia final?

Eden Dally and Erin Barnett from Melbourne came second on Love Island Australia after they paired up from the very start.

They too split just a month after leaving the villa.

Meanwhile Amelia Plummer and Josh Moss came in third place after winning over the hearts of the nation in the last two weeks.

These two are actually the only couple still together.

Coming in fourth place, Dom Thomas and Shelby Bilby were dumped just before the final episode after getting together in the last two weeks.

Unfortunately, they didn’t last long and split a few weeks after getting back to Aus, with Dom going on to date winner Tayla for almost a year before splitting.

Millie Fuller and Mark O’Dare also missed out on the last episode after they were dumped on Day 37. However, they went on to date for a year before splitting last August.

