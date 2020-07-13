Where is Millie Fuller from Love Island Australia now?

Millie Fuller made it to the Love Island Australia final. Picture: Instagram

Where is Love Island’s Millie now? And what happened with a famous football player? Here's what we know...

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

Love Island Australia’s Millie Fuller made it all the way to the final of the 2018 series thanks to her straight talking attitude.

Despite some ups and downs on the reality show, she finally seemed to find ‘The One’ when Mark O'Dare strutted into the villa.

But what happened to Millie after Love Island? And does she have a boyfriend? Here’s what we know…

Read More: Are any of the Love Island Australia season one couples still together?

What happened to Millie Fuller after Love Island Australia?

After leaving the Love Island Australia villa, Millie went on to sign various product deals and has become a social media influencer.

Millie Fuller and Mark O'Dare made it to the Love Island Australia final. Picture: ITV/Channel Nine

When it comes to her relationship, unfortunately she and Mark split up almost a year after leaving the show.

The pair had plans to launch their own fashion label called Island Couture by the end of 2018, but this was ditched after their break up.

Read More: Where is Teddy Briggs from Love Island Australia now?

In an emotional Instagram post, she explained: “Mark and I have had such an amazing time together and we will forever cherish our special moments, unfortunately at this point in time we have decided we are both going in different directions and have to part ways,' she wrote.

“Thank you everyone for your support and we hope right now you can respect our privacy.'”

Mark, 28, shared a similar post reading: “Millie and I have had such an amazing time together and we will forever cherish our special moments.”

He added: “I've decided I'm gonna take some off social media and focus on what's truely important my career, friends and family. Thank you everyone for your support. P.s Bye bee - I'm gonna miss you Mark x.”

Where is Millie from Love Island Australia now?

Nowadays, Millie is still a doggy day worker and even set up her own business, Dog Vlogs.

She spends her time advertising beauty products and clothing lines, as well as teeth whitening.

Millie also hangs out with her old Love Island Australia pals, including former partner Justin Lacko.

She also looks a lot different two years later, having had blonde highlights and Invisalign braces.

What is Millie from Love Island Australia’s Instagram?

You can follow her @millie1993 where you can find a lot of selfies and the occasional dog photo.

Does Millie Fuller have a boyfriend now and did she date a footballer?

Millie doesn’t seemingly have a boyfriend following her split from Mark last year.

However, she likes to keep her relationship status out of the spotlight, so watch this space!

As for her previous romances, Millie caught the attention of her fellow contestants when she admitted to having a romance with a famous footballer.

When Eden Dally, decided to ask her “Millie, did you have sex with ...?” (The name of who Fuller had sex with was bleeped for privacy reasons).

She quickly responded ‘yes’, but has never uncovered the identity of her former flame, but it is believed to be a well-known footballer.

Now Read: Love Island Australia: When did Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir split and what happened?