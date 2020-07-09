Millie Mackintosh says baby Sienna is worth 'every stretch mark' as she opens up on postpartum figure

Millie Mackintosh has opened up about getting used to her post-baby body. Picture: Instagram/Millie Mackintosh

By Alice Dear

New mum Millie Mackintosh has spoken out on her changing body after welcoming little girl, Sienna, earlier this year.

Millie Mackintosh, 30, and husband Hugo Taylor, 34, welcomed their first baby on May 1 this year – a little girl named Sienna.

The former Made In Chelsea star was very open with fans during her pregnancy via her social media accounts, and has now spoken out on getting used to her new postpartum figure.

Posting a picture in her underwear, holding Sienna, Millie revealed that while she has no intention to rush to get her body back, she said she would be "lying" if she said she was "totally happy and at one" with her post-baby body.

The Made In Chelsea star said that her newborn baby, Sienna, is worth 'every stretch mark'. Picture: Instagram/Millie Mackintosh

Writing on her Instagram page, Millie explained: "With Sienna nearing 10 weeks old nothing has given me more purpose than knowing that a small life depends entirely on me to feed and nourish her as she grows.

"I try to live a healthy, balanced lifestyle and I count myself lucky that throughout my adult life I’ve felt and identified as pretty body confident but now all that has changed along with every other aspect of my life, which makes me look at my body in a totally new light and it’s been a big adjustment!"

She went on to say that fitting into pre-pregnancy clothes seems "a long way off" and that she will not rush that process.

However, she did admit to not being totally happy with her figure, adding that online trolls have also been targeting her during this time.

Millie and husband Hugo Taylor welcomed their baby on May 1. Picture: Instagram/Millie Mackintosh

"The process has been made a lot harder by some overly strong and hurtful comments online about my appearance (as much as you try and ignore them)", Millie wrote: "I’m in awe of what my body has achieved over the last year but I find it hard not seeing the girl I know to be me looking back at me in the mirror."

Millie, who found fame on E4's reality show Made In Chelsea, said that she even looks back at pre-pregnancy pictures of herself and realise how critical she is.

She went on: "It’s made me realise how critical I am of myself and how it’s so crucial, as women, that we learn to let ourselves off the hook.

"My mantra has always been that you exercise because you love your body not because you hate it, so any movement I do now is with the intention to feel good and never to punish myself."

Millie Mackintosh also admitted she'd had some cruel comments online from trolls. Picture: Instagram/Millie Mackintosh

The star finished the post by saying: "Sienna is worth every extra inch, pound and stretch mark. My body made me a Mother and for that I'll always be grateful."

Friends and fans of the new mum were quick to congratulate the star on the honest and open post.

One called it "powerful and refreshing", while another said that she "felt everything she said".

