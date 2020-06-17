Shaken Paddy McGuinness updates fans after crashing £250k Lamborghini

17 June 2020, 10:31

Paddy McGuinness crashed the Lamborghini Diablo while filming Top Gear in North Yorkshire on Tuesday.

A shaken Paddy McGuinness has updated fans after crashing his £250k Lamborghini on Tuesday (16 June).

The presenter, 41, was filming Top Gear in North Yorkshire when he skidded over some oil at a slight curve in the road.

Paddy has taken to Instagram to update his fans on the crash, reassuring his followers that he's doing fine after the terrifying ordeal.

Paddy crashed the car while filming Top Gear
Paddy crashed the car while filming Top Gear. Picture: Instagram

He told fans: "It's been a mad old day on Top Gear today, you might have seen that I had a bit of a shunt.

"I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars, the Lamborghini Diablo, but it turns out 30-year-old supercars don't like torrential rain, who'd have thought.

"If you've ever owned a Diablo or you've driven one you'll know just as well as me, oh my god, she can be a cruel mistress, she can be a cruel mistress that one. 

Paddy McGuinness has updated his fans on Instagram
Paddy McGuinness has updated his fans on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"That V12 lures you in and suddenly "rawr" it bites you. Fingers crossed we get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty."

He ended his video message with: "I'm going to have a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a good old cry."

Paddy's wife Christine also updated fans on her husband's condition, sharing a selfie with him on Instagram captioned: "As far as I’m aware this was a minor incident and he’s absolutely fine, the lambo got it much more than he did!"

A spokesperson for the BBC told the MailOnline: "During Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire today presenter Paddy McGuinness’s car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop. 

"Paddy was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt. 

"No other vehicles were involved and the Police, who had been monitoring filming, were quickly on the scene to assist. 

"Safety on Top Gear is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road’s limit of 60mph."

