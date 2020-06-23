Phillip Schofield furious at American mum who makes 'British scrambled eggs' with sugar and whipped cream

By Alice Dear

This Morning's Phillip Schofield was left speechless as he and co-host for the day, Davina McCall, watched a woman on TikTok make 'British scrambled eggs'.

Phillip Schofield, 58, was less than impressed on Monday's This Morning as he and Davina McCall reacted to a viral TikTok of an American mum showing people how to make 'British scrambled eggs'.

In the video, the mum – who previously went viral for her controversial way to make a 'British tea' – uses eggs, salt, pepper, sugar and whipped cream to make the popular breakfast dish.

In the video, she says: "So first you want to get your eggs out of the fridge, then you want to crack them, put them in a bowl, add a little salt, add a little pepper, add a little sugar, add a little whipped cream.

"Whisk it together, put them in the microwave, set it for two minutes."

Phillip Schofield told the mum 'how dare you!' as he watched the tutorial. Picture: ITV

Presenter Phil, and many This Morning viewers, were left shocked by the recipe, with the host saying: "But you see no it's not. That's not British eggs. Is she having a laugh? Is she doing this just to wind us up?"

Davina – who was standing in for Holly Willoughby – said to Phil: "She's winding up a whole nation.

"I feel like she's been sent by some Secret Service American to grind us down."

Jokingly – but passionately – replying, Phil said: "Well you won't succeed lady, you won't succeed. There is no way that is British eggs - how dare you!"

However, he added: "But, I bet now, I shall look forward to seeing if there's anyone who has put cream and sugar in your scrambled eggs."

Phillip Schofield could not believe the American mum used whipped cream and sugar to make the 'British scrambled eggs'. Picture: ITV

People on Twitter were quick to agree with Phil, with one commenting: "You don't put Sugar and whipped cream in your scrambled eggs. That is just pure wrong!"

Another wrote: "To all Americans, we do not put whipped cream in our scrambled eggs! Signed, everyone in Britain."

