Phillip Schofield laughs as sex-starved 'cougar nan' makes gag about his love life

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were in hysterics on This Morning today during an interview with a self-confessed 'cougar gran'.

Gaynor Evans, 58, who has dated over 200 toyboys, appeared on the show to slam the so-called lockdown 'sex ban', which refers to the recently-introduced law to stop two people from separate households meeting indoors, effectively prohibiting physical relations between those who live separately.

During the interview, she made a joke about Phillip Schofield's love life, telling the presenters: "For the married couples like yourself [Holly], and I don’t know what Phil’s up to... but people are all doing all sorts of things."

Phillip took the joke on the chin, having a giggle at the light-hearted gag, and Gaynor went on to open up about her struggles with the ban, adding: "Not just my age group but younger age group as well are struggling with this.

"You’ve either got to break the rules or miss the release from the stress and anxiety, and let’s be honest this has been a terribly stressful time for everyone.





"Sex is one way to relieve that stress, but also the physical companionship of another human being in a close setting is really something that i’m feeling deprived of. I’m not alone."

Gaynor, who insists that she has stuck to the government guidelines since the beginning of lockdown, described the new rule as 'ridiculous', adding: "How are they going to police that?"

