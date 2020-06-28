Who did Ray Quinn play in Brookside and what else has he been in?

Ray Quinn shot to fam on The X Factor. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Channel 4

How old is Ray Quinn and when was he in Brookside? Here’s what you need to know...

Ray Quinn shot to fame when he appeared on The X Factor all the way back in 2006.

After coming in second to Leona Lewis on the third series of Simon Cowell’s competition, Ray has gone on to star in a string of popular TV shows.

But did he star in Brookside, and what else has Ray Quinn been in? Find out everything…

Who did Ray Quinn play in Brookside?

Before appearing as a singer on The X Factor, Ray played Anthony Murray on Brookside from 2000 to 2003.

Anthony was part of an ongoing bullying storyline, which came to a head when the 12-year-old accidentally killed his classmate Imelda.

Read More: Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

When was Ray Quinn on The X Factor?

Ray was the runner-up on The X Factor in 2006, losing out to Leona Lewis.

With Simon Cowell as his mentor, his style was old-fashioned crooner songs.

After the show ended, Ray went on to release his cover album Doing It My Way, which went straight to number one, but he was dropped by Simon Cowell's label Syco less than a year after.

What else has Ray Quinn been in?

Ray appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2009 and ended up winning, beating Liberty X's Jessica Taylor to the trophy.

He has since been a big part of the DOI family and continues to tour with the stars.

The star also won the 2015 series of Get Your Act Together, and went on to bag roles in numerous pantos.

He has also had a lot of success on stage, starring in Grease, Dirty Dancing, Legally Blonde and The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice, as well as Judy: The Songbook Of Judy Garland.

In 2015, he also released his first autobiography, This Time Round.

Most recently, Ray joined Hollyoaks as character Jonny Baxter in 2018.

His character was part of a right wing extremist group involving Ste Haye, and he ended up falling to his death in November 2019.

Is Ray Quinn married?

The actor recently got engaged to girlfriend Emily Ashleigh after they met in 2017 in a bar.

Ray was married to actress Emma Stephens, with the couple tying the knot in Barbados on 31 March 2012.

On their wedding day, it was also announced that Stephens was expecting their first child, with their son, Harry Frank Quinn, born in August 2012.

They announced their split in 2015.

Now Read: How old is Rita from Coronation Street? And how long has Barbara Knox been on the soap?