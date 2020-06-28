Who did Ray Quinn play in Brookside and what else has he been in?

28 June 2020, 18:30 | Updated: 28 June 2020, 18:36

Ray Quinn shot to fam on The X Factor
Ray Quinn shot to fam on The X Factor. Picture: Instagram/ITV/Channel 4

How old is Ray Quinn and when was he in Brookside? Here’s what you need to know...

Ray Quinn shot to fame when he appeared on The X Factor all the way back in 2006.

After coming in second to Leona Lewis on the third series of Simon Cowell’s competition, Ray has gone on to star in a string of popular TV shows.

But did he star in Brookside, and what else has Ray Quinn been in? Find out everything…

Who did Ray Quinn play in Brookside?

Before appearing as a singer on The X Factor, Ray played Anthony Murray on Brookside from 2000 to 2003.

Anthony was part of an ongoing bullying storyline, which came to a head when the 12-year-old accidentally killed his classmate Imelda.

Read More: Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

When was Ray Quinn on The X Factor?

Ray was the runner-up on The X Factor in 2006, losing out to Leona Lewis.

With Simon Cowell as his mentor, his style was old-fashioned crooner songs.

After the show ended, Ray went on to release his cover album Doing It My Way, which went straight to number one, but he was dropped by Simon Cowell's label Syco less than a year after.

What else has Ray Quinn been in?

Ray appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2009 and ended up winning, beating Liberty X's Jessica Taylor to the trophy.

He has since been a big part of the DOI family and continues to tour with the stars.

The star also won the 2015 series of Get Your Act Together, and went on to bag roles in numerous pantos.

He has also had a lot of success on stage, starring in Grease, Dirty Dancing, Legally Blonde and The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice, as well as Judy: The Songbook Of Judy Garland.

In 2015, he also released his first autobiography, This Time Round.

Most recently, Ray joined Hollyoaks as character Jonny Baxter in 2018.

His character was part of a right wing extremist group involving Ste Haye, and he ended up falling to his death in November 2019.

Is Ray Quinn married?

The actor recently got engaged to girlfriend Emily Ashleigh after they met in 2017 in a bar.

Ray was married to actress Emma Stephens, with the couple tying the knot in Barbados on 31 March 2012.

On their wedding day, it was also announced that Stephens was expecting their first child, with their son, Harry Frank Quinn, born in August 2012.

They announced their split in 2015.

Now Read: How old is Rita from Coronation Street? And how long has Barbara Knox been on the soap?

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Maisie Smith joined EastEnders when she was a young child

How old is EastEnders' Maisie Smith and when did she join the soap as Tiffany Butcher?

TV & Movies

Coronation Street's Sam Aston lives with his wife Briony

Inside Coronation Street star Sam Aston’s family home with pregnant wife Briony Gardner

TV & Movies

Kelvin Fletcher played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale

Who did Kelvin Fletcher play in Emmerdale and why did he quit?

TV & Movies

The Luminaries is airing on BBC One

How many episodes are there of The Luminaries?

TV & Movies

Meet Love Island narrator Iain Stirling

Who is Iain Stirling? Meet the Love Island narrator and Scottish comedian who's with Laura Whitmore

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Laura Whitmore is on Celebrity Gogglebox

How old is Laura Whitmore and where is she from?

TV & Movies

See inside Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's house

Inside Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling’s London house

Celebrities

Tom Walker speaks to Heart Showbiz Hub

Tom Walker has been on a DIY frenzy during lockdown

Celebrities

Nadia and Mark are sharing all they know about home schooling in a new book

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark announce home schooling book

Lifestyle

Intu shopping centres could be going into administration

Full list of Intu shopping centres at risk of closing down as owners warn of administration

Lifestyle