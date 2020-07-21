Supernanny viewers heartbroken after lonely toddler admits parents are 'too busy' for her

Viewers of the show were sad watching the toddler speak out. Picture: Channel 4

Supernanny USA has just returned to our screens and fans of the show were saddened by last night's story.

Jo Frost is back as Supernanny and after a decade off our screens, the parenting expert is lending families in the USA a helping hand with their children.

The no-nonsense nanny was helping the Bradio family in the episode which aired on Monday evening, and she observed the parents, the children and took note of any behaviours and patterns that needed changing, which never comes without any drama included.

The hashtag #SupernannyUSA was trending on Twitter, proving the episode's popularity, but what really got everyone talking was the daughter's saddening comment about her mum and dad.

Parents Jessica and CJ were at their wit's end as they tried to manage four young children while at war over their own parenting methods.

The only thing they could agree on is using electronics as a babysitting device in order to give them some peace.

Their eldest child, four-year-old daughter Riley, was filmed chewing gum which shocked viewers, but what really took everyone by surprise was her attitude towards her parents.

While she was showing Jo her toys, Jo asked her if she wanted to go and ask her mummy to play with her.

"Mummy is busy," replied Riley, as her mum Jessica tried to soothe their youngest child, Gage.

Riley simply thought her parents were too busy. Picture: Channel 4

"Ah, okay," replied Jo. "What about daddy?", to which she replied "Daddy's busy too".

Speaking about this, Jo said to the camera: "Riley has clearly got the message that her parents can't make time for her,".

Viewers were heartbroken as Riley had apparently given up on getting her parents' attention as they attempted to manage their three other children.

One tweeted: "“They are both busy” Bless her #SupernannyUSA#SuperNanny ".

"That broke my heart :(" replied another.

Another commented "Same it’s like doesn’t want to bother them".

"That was heartbreaking...and I don't even have children!" added a fourth.