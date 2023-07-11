ABC The Lexicon of Love 40th Anniversary Tour 2024: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

11 July 2023, 06:00

ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour
ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour. Picture: Live Arts and Entertainment

ABC's iconic album The Lexicon of Love will be performed in full, 40 years after its release.

ABC's The Lexicon of Love is still one of the most iconic LPs ever released by a British group, so don't miss your chance to hear it performed in full by Martin Fry.

Released on 21st June 1982, The Lexicon Of Love went straight to number one upon release, and gave the world Poison Arrow, The Look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough, and All Of My Heart.

Fans will get to hear all of these 80s anthems as Martin takes to the stage backed by the Southbank Sinfonia Conducted by Anne Dudley. They will also perform their other greatest hits.

ABC were formed in Sheffield in the 1980’s when they decided they wanted to fuse the world of disco funk with their own unique post punk vision.

ABC the Lexicon of Love
ABC the Lexicon of Love. Picture: Live Arts and Entertainment

To date ABC have released nine studio albums; The Lexicon Of Love, Beauty Stab, How To Be A Zillionaire, Alphabet City 87, Up 89, Abracadabra, Skyscraping and Traffic.

The Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour first came to fruition in 2009 with countless 5 star reviews from a one off show At The Royal Albert Hall with Martin donning his iconic gold lame suit.

It sees Martin joined by Southbank Sinfonia and longtime collaborator Anne Dudley as conductor for a truly magical evening celebrating this pop masterpiece.

Next year will be 15 years since that first partnership that sees audiences returning again and again.

ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 UK dates:

  • Monday 5th February - Brighton Dome
  • Tuesday 6th February - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
  • Thursday 8th February - Sheffield City Hall
  • Friday 9th February - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
  • Saturday 10th February - Gateshead Sage
  • Monday 12th February - Birmingham Symphony Hall
  • Tuesday 13th February - Bath Forum
  • Thursday 15th February - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
  • Friday 16th February - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
  • Saturday 17th February - London Palladium

How to get tickets:

Sign-up at this link to gain exclusive access to the pre-sale on Thursday 13th July at 10:00 AM GMT: http://gigst.rs/ABC_signup

Tickets go on sale Friday 14th July at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP Packages are also available https://sjm-vip.com/.

More Events

See more More Events

Mrs Doubtfire the Musical is coming to the UK

Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical: Venue, dates and how to get tickets

Rick Astley is heading on tour

Rick Astley tour 2023 and 2024: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Niall Horan is heading back on tour in 2024

Niall Horan tour 2024: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

JLS is going back on tour

JLS tour 2023: Venues, new dates and how to get tickets

Jack Whitehall is back on tour

Jack Whitehall's Settle Down tour 2023: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Trending on Heart

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Ellie Simmonds thanks fans for support following emotional adoption documentary

Showbiz

Mark Labbett and his girlfriend Hayley Palmer are enjoying a birthday trip

Inside The Chase star Mark Labbett's romantic trip with new girlfriend

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Holly Willoughby pays heartfelt tribute after mother-in-law dies

Showbiz

Ferne McCann has welcomed a baby girl

Ferne McCann gives birth to first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines and shares adorable video

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

The most successful Love Island stars revealed

Love Island's top 7 most successful stars ever

TV & Movies

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Cotswold Omaze house with £35 entry

Lucky father-of-two wins £3.5million Omaze Cotswolds house draw with £35 entry

News

Emmerdale viewers are convinced a shock twist will involve Gabby

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' shock Gabby pregnancy twist after Dawn's baby news

TV & Movies

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Ellie Simmonds' emotional adoption discovery as she finds out doctors branded her 'evil'

Showbiz

Sue Radford does seven hours of chores a day

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford’s exhausting daily routine from six loads of washing to huge dinners

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon's work trip didn't go to plan

Stacey Solomon left in hysterics over awkward toilet mishap on work trip

Showbiz

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord

Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education

TV & Movies

Winter Love Island couples Lana and Ron, Kai and Sanam and Shaw and Tanya

Winter Love Island 2023: Which couples are still together?

TV & Movies

A woman has cancelled her bank account

Woman closes bank account on the spot after she’s told she can’t withdraw her own cash

Lifestyle