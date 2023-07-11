ABC The Lexicon of Love 40th Anniversary Tour 2024: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour. Picture: Live Arts and Entertainment

ABC's iconic album The Lexicon of Love will be performed in full, 40 years after its release.

ABC's The Lexicon of Love is still one of the most iconic LPs ever released by a British group, so don't miss your chance to hear it performed in full by Martin Fry.

Released on 21st June 1982, The Lexicon Of Love went straight to number one upon release, and gave the world Poison Arrow, The Look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough, and All Of My Heart.

Fans will get to hear all of these 80s anthems as Martin takes to the stage backed by the Southbank Sinfonia Conducted by Anne Dudley. They will also perform their other greatest hits.

ABC were formed in Sheffield in the 1980’s when they decided they wanted to fuse the world of disco funk with their own unique post punk vision.

ABC the Lexicon of Love. Picture: Live Arts and Entertainment

To date ABC have released nine studio albums; The Lexicon Of Love, Beauty Stab, How To Be A Zillionaire, Alphabet City 87, Up 89, Abracadabra, Skyscraping and Traffic.

The Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour first came to fruition in 2009 with countless 5 star reviews from a one off show At The Royal Albert Hall with Martin donning his iconic gold lame suit.

It sees Martin joined by Southbank Sinfonia and longtime collaborator Anne Dudley as conductor for a truly magical evening celebrating this pop masterpiece.

Next year will be 15 years since that first partnership that sees audiences returning again and again.

ABC The 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 UK dates:

Monday 5th February - Brighton Dome

Tuesday 6th February - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thursday 8th February - Sheffield City Hall

Friday 9th February - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 10th February - Gateshead Sage

Monday 12th February - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tuesday 13th February - Bath Forum

Thursday 15th February - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Friday 16th February - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Saturday 17th February - London Palladium

How to get tickets:

Sign-up at this link to gain exclusive access to the pre-sale on Thursday 13th July at 10:00 AM GMT: http://gigst.rs/ABC_signup

Tickets go on sale Friday 14th July at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP Packages are also available https://sjm-vip.com/.