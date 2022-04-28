The Alicia + Keys World Tour 2022: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Here's how to get tickets to Alicia Keys' tour 2022. Picture: Live Nation

Here's how you can get tickets to Alicia Keys' 2022 tour in the UK.

It’s good news if you’re an Alicia Keys fan, as the superstar is heading on a worldwide tour.

The global icon is returning to the stage with some of her biggest hits including Girl On Fire, No One and Empire State Of Mine.

She will also be joined by extra special guest Lous and the Yakuza who rose to fame in 2019 with her debut song Dilemme.

Alicia started writing music at the age of just 12-years-old and was signed with her first agency at 15.

She released her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001 which sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

Alicia Keys is back with a brand new tour. Picture: Live Nation

Released two years later, her second album The Diary of Alicia Keys sold eight million copies worldwide and won her four Grammy Awards.

Throughout her career, Alicia has now sold over 90 million records worldwide, making her one of the world's best-selling music artists.

She was also named by Billboard as the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade and continues to influence hundreds of artists.

Alica Keys tour dates 2022