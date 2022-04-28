The Alicia + Keys World Tour 2022: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

28 April 2022, 11:20 | Updated: 28 April 2022, 13:51

Here's how to get tickets to Alicia Keys' tour 2022
Here's how to get tickets to Alicia Keys' tour 2022. Picture: Live Nation

Here's how you can get tickets to Alicia Keys' 2022 tour in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s good news if you’re an Alicia Keys fan, as the superstar is heading on a worldwide tour.

The global icon is returning to the stage with some of her biggest hits including Girl On Fire, No One and Empire State Of Mine.

She will also be joined by extra special guest Lous and the Yakuza who rose to fame in 2019 with her debut song Dilemme.

Alicia started writing music at the age of just 12-years-old and was signed with her first agency at 15.

She released her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001 which sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

Click here to buy tickets

Alicia Keys is back with a brand new tour
Alicia Keys is back with a brand new tour. Picture: Live Nation

Released two years later, her second album The Diary of Alicia Keys sold eight million copies worldwide and won her four Grammy Awards.

Throughout her career, Alicia has now sold over 90 million records worldwide, making her one of the world's best-selling music artists.

She was also named by Billboard as the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade and continues to influence hundreds of artists.

Alica Keys tour dates 2022

  • Thursday 9th June - Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Saturday 11th June - Manchester AO Arena
  • Monday 13th June - London The O2

Click here to buy tickets

More Events

See more More Events

TLC is going on tour

TLC UK tour 2022: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Camila Cabello on the special reason she covered Fix You for the Concert for Ukraine

Camila Cabello on the special reason she covered Fix You for the Concert for Ukraine
Concert for Ukraine took place on Tuesday night

All the highlights from backstage at Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine
Anne-Marie on feeling 'helpless' amid the Ukraine crisis

Anne-Marie on feeling 'helpless' amid the Ukraine crisis

Trending on Heart

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

TV & Movies

The best children's books to read about Eid

5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has warned about scams

Martin Lewis furious over ‘lying, scamming thieves’ who use his identity to steal money

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has shared a message about grief

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Beulah

Celebrities

Daniel Holmes hit out at MAFS expert John Aiken

Married at First Sight Australia's Daniel Holmes makes dig at expert John Aiken after criticism

TV & Movies

Gogglebox fans were not impressed last week

Gogglebox hit with over 140 Ofcom complaints over 'shocking' duck scene

TV & Movies

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across the England and Wales

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across England and Wales

Lifestyle

Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends

Married at First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends after 'affair' scandal

TV & Movies

This optical illusion reveals whether you are romantic or a loner

Are you romantic or a loner? This optical illusion will reveal your personality

Lifestyle

Mark Wright said he wasn't asked to go back on I'm A Celebrity

Mark Wright says he wasn’t asked to appear on I'm a Celebrity all-star spin-off
The Wanted has released a song in memory of Tom Parker

The Wanted release new version of 'Gold Forever' for charity in memory of Tom Parker

Celebrities

'Vampire devices' could be costing you £147 a year

Warning over 'vampire devices' costing households £147 a year

News

Nicola and Brooklyn got married on April 9

Nicola Peltz Beckham shares new wedding photos taken by her mum

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Anne Louise Boutique

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Anne Louise Boutique

Celebrities