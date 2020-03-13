BST Hyde Park 2020: Little Mix, Taylor Swift, Duran Duran and other confirmed artists and how to get tickets

13 March 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 13 March 2020, 10:26

Little Mix will be performing at BST Hyde Park
Little Mix will be performing at BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST-Hyde Park

BST Hyde Park is one of the highlights of the British festival season - and this year they've got some incredible artists performing that you won't want to miss!

BST Hyde Park is back for summer 2020, and there will be more incredible artists taking to the stage than ever before.

The final artist to be added to the line-up is Duran Duran, one of the most iconic and ground-breaking bands to come out of the UK in the past four decades.

They will close this year’s BST Hyde Park in London’s greatest outdoor venue on Sunday 12th July. They are a group that defined a generation and continue to prove themselves timeless, always innovating and reinventing, while remaining ahead of the curve.

Duran Duran will be closing off this year's BST Hyde Park
Duran Duran will be closing off this year's BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST Hyde Park

Special guests on the day are Gwen Stefani and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Other artists on the bill this year include Little Mix on July 11, and Taylor Swift on July 13.

BST Hyde Park full line-up

Thursday 2nd July - Post Malone

Saturday 4th July - Little Mix, with Rita Ora, Kesha and Zara Larsson

Sunday 5th July - Kendrick Lamar

Friday 10th July - Pearl Jam

Saturday 11 July - Taylor Swift

Sunday 12 July - Duran Duran

Ticket prices start at £65 + booking fee click here to buy tickets.

More Events

See more More Events

Lady Gaga is performing in London this summer

Lady Gaga UK tour 2020: Stupid Love star's Chromatica Ball coming to London, tickets and details
What to get your mum on Mother's Day this year

Mother’s Day 2020 gift ideas: The best presents to buy your mum this year

Lifestyle

Here's what to do with your other half in London

Valentine’s Day ideas in London: Most romantic things to do during a trip to the capital with your other half
You can eat in front of a mirror on Valentine's Day

'Self-Love' restaurant lets you to eat dinner alone in front of a mirror this Valentine's Day

Lifestyle

The Pussycat Dolls are back after 10 years away

The Pussycat Dolls tour 2020: Dates, venues and how to get tickets to US girlband's comeback shows

Trending on Heart

Brits have been warned against non-essential travel to certain parts of Spain

Brits warned against non-essential travel to areas of Spain as Coronavirus concern escalates

Lifestyle

Emmerdale viewers left baffled over blunder as no one in the village hears Cain's garage being wrecked

Emmerdale viewers left baffled over blunder as no one in the village sees Cain's garage being wrecked

TV & Movies

Stephen and his husband Daniel on Gogglebox

Who are Stephen Webb and his husband Daniel from Gogglebox and how old are they?

TV & Movies

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died? Latest statistics revealed

Lifestyle

Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

TV & Movies

Anne and Ken joined the new series of Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox's new couple Anne and Ken? Everything you need to know...

TV & Movies