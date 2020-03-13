BST Hyde Park 2020: Little Mix, Taylor Swift, Duran Duran and other confirmed artists and how to get tickets

Little Mix will be performing at BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST-Hyde Park

BST Hyde Park is one of the highlights of the British festival season - and this year they've got some incredible artists performing that you won't want to miss!

BST Hyde Park is back for summer 2020, and there will be more incredible artists taking to the stage than ever before.

The final artist to be added to the line-up is Duran Duran, one of the most iconic and ground-breaking bands to come out of the UK in the past four decades.

They will close this year’s BST Hyde Park in London’s greatest outdoor venue on Sunday 12th July. They are a group that defined a generation and continue to prove themselves timeless, always innovating and reinventing, while remaining ahead of the curve.

Duran Duran will be closing off this year's BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST Hyde Park

Special guests on the day are Gwen Stefani and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Other artists on the bill this year include Little Mix on July 11, and Taylor Swift on July 13.

BST Hyde Park full line-up

Thursday 2nd July - Post Malone

Saturday 4th July - Little Mix, with Rita Ora, Kesha and Zara Larsson

Sunday 5th July - Kendrick Lamar

Friday 10th July - Pearl Jam

Saturday 11 July - Taylor Swift

Sunday 12 July - Duran Duran

Ticket prices start at £65 + booking fee click here to buy tickets.