Busted to perform at Hitchin Priory Summer Series in Summer 2024

Tickets are available now to see Busted live. Picture: Sound Crash / Live Nation

Busted are the first artist announcement for a brand new series of outdoor shows at Hitchin Priory Summer Series in Summer 2024.

Hitchin Priory Summer Series is a brand-new series of outdoor concerts coming to Hertfordshire. Only 30 minutes from Kings Cross and set in the grounds of the listed Priory building, Hitchin Priory Summer Series will bring some of the biggest artists to the beautiful market town in North Herts for a not-to-be-missed series of one-day, open-air concerts.

Beloved British band Busted will be taking to the stage at Hitchin Priory on Thursday 29th August 2024. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Busted’s 2023 20th anniversary tour followed Charlie Simpson’s recent triumph as the winner of 2023’s ’The Masked Singer’, adding to his other projects which have included four solo albums and four albums with the rock band Fightstar. James Bourne is a renowned songwriter, with credits including McFly, The Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer and The Vamps, as well as his band Son of Dork and two recent solo albums ‘Safe Journey Home’ (2020) and ‘Sugar Beach’ (2022). After releasing his debut solo album. Matt Willis famously won ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here’ led to a successful television career as well as acting roles, which have included the recent West End hit ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’.

Busted play Battle of the Boyband

Further line-up announcements for the Hitchin Priory Summer Series are to follow.



