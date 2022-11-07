Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club: Venue and how to buy tickets

7 November 2022, 00:01

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club tickets
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club tickets. Picture: Kit Kat Club

Here's how to buy Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club tickets.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in London’s West End is the hottest ticket around and one of the most successful musicals of all time.

After opening in December last year, the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards in April 2022, as well as three prestigious Critics' Circle Awards.

Buy Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club tickets here

The show transforms one of London’s most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces.

Before the show, lucky guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB tickets are on sale now
CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB tickets are on sale now. Picture: KIT KAT CLUB

When booking, theatre-goers also receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts.

The musical also features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, BAFTA Award nominee Callum Scott Howells is now playing ‘The Emcee’ and Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer will play ‘Sally Bowles’ from 3 October 2022 until 28 January 2023.

Callum Scott Howells said: “I can't wait to work with the incredible team and company, and follow on from two actors who I hugely respect and admire. I feel very lucky and excited to be taking on such an iconic role within this widely celebrated and unique production. It's going to be a ride.”

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB
CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB. Picture: KIT KAT CLUB

Madeline Brewer added: “Rebecca’s vision is the most magical and emotional and exciting Cabaret I’ve ever seen. It’s a Sally and a Kit Kat Club so thrillingly fun and humbly prescient. I’m beyond honored to be invited to the party.”

Also joining the cast will be Sid Sagar as ‘Cliff Bradshaw’, Danny Mahoney as ‘Ernst Ludwig’ and Michelle Bishop as ‘Fraulein Kost’. Vivien Parry and Richard Katz continue to play ‘Fraulein Schneider’ and ‘Herr Schultz’ respectively.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

How to buy Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club tickets:

Tickets to buy Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club are on sale now HERE.

