Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2023: Venues, new dates and how to buy tickets

Coldplay have announced further European and UK stadium shows for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. Picture: Robert Mallows

Coldplay has added new dates to their Music Of The Spheres tour, find out how you can get tickets below.

After completing their triumphant run of six sold out nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, Coldplay have added new dates to their incredible Music Of The Spheres World Tour!

The band, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, will perform three more shows in Manchester and Cardiff next summer.

As well as signing songs from their latest album, The Music Of The Spheres, they'll also be treating fans to some classics like Fix You and Yellow.

Since the band’s record-breaking tour began in Costa Rica in March 2022, more than four million tickets have been sold for the dates in Latin America, North America and Europe.

Coldplay has announced new tour dates in the UK. Picture: Robert Mallows

The tour has also been praised for its sustainability initiatives which include a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations and the world’s first tourable battery system.

Power bikes and kinetic dancefloors also allow fans to help power the shows, while there are solar panels and wind turbines at every venue.

The band has made a pledge to cut tour emissions by 50% and there are incentives in place to encourage fans to travel by green transport, with one tree planted for every ticket sold.

The new tour dates were teased via Easter eggs in the band’s new video for Humankind which premiered last week.

Find out how to buy Coldplay tickets. Picture: Robert Mallows

Coldplay Music Of The Spheres UK tour dates 2023

Wednesday 31st May - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Thursday 1st June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Tuesday 6th June - Cardiff Principality Stadium

How to buy tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale to the general public on Thursday 25th August at 10am.

Full details can be found at coldplay.com/tour.