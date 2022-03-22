Concert for Ukraine: Where to buy tickets

22 March 2022, 10:54

How to buy tickets for Concert for Ukraine
Picture: Global

Here's how to buy tickets for the Concert for Ukraine show in Birmingham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Buy tickets now

Concert For Ukraine is set to take place next Tuesday 29th March, with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol, Emeli Sandé joining the line up.

The two hour fundraising event has seen Global team up with ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures and Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Together, we are bringing together huge stars in a bid to spread a message of hope and support, while also raising money for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Heart's Emma Bunton is hosting Concert for Ukraine
Picture: Emma Bunton

Heart's Emma Bunton will join Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes to host the concert, while Heart’s Dev Griffin will be live backstage during the event.

Find out how to buy tickets to the star-studded charity event…

How to buy tickets for Concert For Ukraine

You can buy tickets for Concert For Ukraine at www.theticketfactory.com.

Dev will be backstage at the concert on the night, and you can listen to him live on Heart.

His two-hour show will feature performances, interviews and backstage chats with the artists, as well as details on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

Tom Odell is performing at Concert for Ukraine
Picture: Tom Odell

Camila Cabello said in a statement: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organizations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

While Tom Odell said: “Like so many people, I’ve been devastated to see the events unfolding in Ukraine. With this in mind, I’m honoured to be a part of ITV’s Ukraine fundraising special, raising money and awareness for the people that need it the most.”

