Concert for Ukraine donation: how to donate to the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine

How to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). Picture: Heart

Concert for Ukraine donation: find out how you can donate money to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Concert for Ukraine, a live event raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine, is taking place tonight.

The event is being televised on ITV, and it will bring together some huge names in music to spread a message of support, while of course raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the artists performing, and Heart's very own Dev Griffin has joined up with Capital's Sian Welby to bring you the music from backstage at the event. You can listen to them from on Global Player.

Here's everything you need to know about how to donate.

Ed Sheeran will be performing at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

How do I donate for Concert for Ukraine and where will my money go?

100 per cent of your donation will go directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

There are a number of ways you can donate, details of which can be found below:

Donate online: dec.org.uk

SMS:

Text TEN to 70150 to donate £10

Text TWENTY to 70150 to donate £20

Text THIRTY to 70150 to donate £30

Text FORTY to 70150 to donate £40

Texts cost your donation + 1 std rate msg. 100% of your donation goes to the DEC. 16+. Please ask the bill payer’s permission. See Ts&Cs and Privacy Policy at dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

Donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

Who is on the Concert for Ukraine line-up?

Confirmed performance so far include: