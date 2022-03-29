Exclusive

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine

29 March 2022, 21:04 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 21:45

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello will perform their new single Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine.

Ed Sheeran revealed that he was feeling 'kind of nervous' ahead of his performance at Concert for Ukraine, as it was the first time he and Camila Cabello had performed their new single Bam Bam.

Speaking to Heart's Dev Griffin backstage at the event, Ed said: "I'm kind of nervous, I’m playing a song that I’ve never ever performed ever, and it’s going to be on live national TV for the first time.

"I’ve just been running it with Camila in the dressing room," he added. "But the last time I saw her was in December in the studio making this song, and now we’re about to sing it on TV."

Ed and Camilla were among a number of artists who performed at tonight's event, which was being held to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

Opening up about his decision to get involved, he said: "I felt like I wanted to do something. I literally just shot a music video in Kyiv three months ago, I was literally just there. It was an amazing experience, I loved being there. We were there for about a week. I just wanted to come and do something."

How do I donate for Concert for Ukraine and where will my money go?

100 per cent of your donation will go directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

There are a number of ways you can donate, details of which can be found below:

Donate online: dec.org.uk

SMS:

Text TEN to 70150 to donate £10

Text TWENTY to 70150 to donate £20

Text THIRTY to 70150 to donate £30

Text FORTY to 70150 to donate £40

Texts cost your donation + 1 std rate msg. 100% of your donation goes to the DEC. 16+. Please ask the bill payer’s permission. See Ts&Cs and Privacy Policy at dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

Donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

