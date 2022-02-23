Craig David Hold That Thought Tour 2022: Venues, dates and how to buy tickets

Craig David is going back on tour. Picture: Kilimanjaro

Calling all Craig David fans because he is back with his Hold That Thought tour this Spring, including extra dates across the country.

As we see the return of music events up and down the country, Craig David is heading on the road with his Hold That Thought tour.

While it was originally supposed to go ahead back in 2020, finally the R&B and garage superstar will be back with some of his biggest hits.

Since bursting onto the scene with debut album, ‘Born To Do It’, Craig has made waves as the voice of one of the most pivotal eras in music across the world.

As one of the most successful artists in UK chart history, he has achieved an astounding 23 UK Top 40 singles, nine UK Top 40 albums, amassed over 5 billion streams worldwide and has achieved multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries.

With two UK Number One albums under his belt, Craig has also received multiple BRIT Award and Grammy nominations, four MOBO Awards, as well as winning three Ivor Novello Awards.

Propelling himself back into the charts with a UK Number One album with ‘Following My Intuition’, his success continued with the acclaimed ‘The Time is Now’.

Both new albums have since received over 1.5 billion streams​ and seen Craig go from strength to strength across our airwaves, TV screens and in the live arena.

Craig’s last arena tour sold out in a matter of seconds and received five star reviews across the board.

Craig David Hold That Thought tour dates