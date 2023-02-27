Dirty Dancing on stage: Venue, dates and how to get tickets

Dirty Dancing is back on the West End. Picture: Live Arts and Entertainment

Dirty Dancing fans are in for the time of their lives as the hit musical is back on the West End.

The show has now been seen by millions across the globe and is currently playing at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Based on the iconic 80s film, it tells the story of 17 year-old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman’s holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents.

After she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters, she’s mesmerised by Johnny Castle’s moves.

Dirty Dancing is filled with incredible hits such as Hungry Eyes, Do You Love Me and of course, (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life and blends the movie soundtrack seamlessly with live performances by the cast.

Dirty Dancing on now at the Dominion Theatre until April 2023.

Followed by a UK and Ireland tour.

How to buy tickets

You can get your tickets online here - www.DirtyDancingonStage.co.uk.