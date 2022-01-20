Harry Styles tour 2022: New UK dates, venues and how to buy tickets

20 January 2022, 00:01

Harry Styles is playing three stadium shows this year
Harry Styles is playing three stadium shows this year. Picture: Live Nation
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Harry Styles has announced the rescheduled dates for his world tour - plus three new UK dates

Harry Styles will play three extra shows as part of his rescheduled 2022 tour at Glasgow Ibrox Stadium, Manchester Emirates Old Trafford and London Wembley Stadium.

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale 9am on Friday 28 January at LiveNation.co.uk

Harry is renowned as an incredible live performer. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.

Harry Styles 2022 tour dates

  • Saturday 11th June – Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
  • Wednesday 15th June - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford
  • Saturday 18th June – London, Wembley Stadium

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale 9am on Friday 28 January at LiveNation.co.uk

More Events

See more More Events

Katherine Ryan is heading off on a huge UK tour

See Katherine Ryan Live: How to get tickets for Missus

Don't miss Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour

Ed Sheeran Mathematics Tour 2022: Tickets, venues and dates for + - = ÷ x
Blue have some surprises in store for when they hit the road in 2022

Blue Heart and Soul Tour 2022: Tickets and venues for iconic boyband's 20th anniversary
Bill Bailey's new tour starts in December 2021

Bill Bailey tour 2021/2022: Tickets and venues for En Route To Normal stand-up show
John Bishop

John Bishop's Right Here, Right Now Tour 2022: Venues, tickets for stand-up comedian's new show

Trending on Heart

Ricky Gervais and Anti the German Shepherd have a very special bond

Does the dog in After Life belong to Ricky Gervais?

Netflix

Nathan and Holly broke the most rules

Are any of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants still together?

TV & Movies

Ricky Gervais stars in the final series of After Life

After Life season 3 ending explained: Ricky Gervais confirms theory

Netflix

An expert has revealed why you shouldn't make your bed

Cleaning expert explains why you should never make your bed in the morning

Lifestyle

Jackson revealed that his mum is a politician

Who is Too Hot To Handle star Jackson's politician mum?

TV & Movies

Ricky Gervais and Netflix have donated 25 benches to local councils for a very important reason

Ricky Gervais donates After Life-inspired benches to UK councils

Netflix

Coleen Nolan has got a new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan's new boyfriend Michael Jones? Inside the Loose Women star's relationship

Celebrities

Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Nathan

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Nathan? Age, Instagram and job revealed

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran plays Spill The Tea and reveals why baby Lyra heard his new album first
The Wanted

Battle of the Boybands: How much do The Wanted know about themselves?
Get to know Too Hot To Handle's Harry

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Harry? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

JLS play Battle of the Boybands

Battle of the Boybands: Do you know more about JLS than them?
Who is Stevan?

Who is Stevan from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Isabel Caswell is starring in The Bay

The Bay cast: How old is Isabel Caswell and what else has she been in?

TV & Movies

Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle?

Who is Beaux from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities