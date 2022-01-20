Harry Styles tour 2022: New UK dates, venues and how to buy tickets

Harry Styles is playing three stadium shows this year. Picture: Live Nation

By Heart reporter

Harry Styles has announced the rescheduled dates for his world tour - plus three new UK dates

Harry Styles will play three extra shows as part of his rescheduled 2022 tour at Glasgow Ibrox Stadium, Manchester Emirates Old Trafford and London Wembley Stadium.

Tickets for the new shows go on general sale 9am on Friday 28 January at LiveNation.co.uk

Harry is renowned as an incredible live performer. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.

Harry Styles 2022 tour dates

Saturday 11th June – Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium

Wednesday 15th June - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

Saturday 18th June – London, Wembley Stadium

