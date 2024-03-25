West London's Hobbledown Heath hosts special Easter Celebration

Hobbledown Heath Easter Fun. Picture: Hobbledown

This Easter, Hobbledown Heath – the fantastical adventure park, zoo and indoor play barn – will be hosting Egg-stra special Easter holiday fun from 29th March to 14th April 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Get ready for an egg-citing Easter at Hobbledown Heath!

From March 29th to April 14th, 2024, Hobbledown Heath is the place to be for some serious family fun.

As a go-to family destination all year long, Hobbledown Heath is brimming with outdoor adventures and captivating animal encounters for families of all ages.

Guests will be able to get hands-on with the Easter activities, best of all, everything is in your general admission fee.

Included in your admission fee, there's a whole bunch of activities to keep everyone entertained:

Easter Egg Quest : Hunt down those hidden eggs and maybe snag yourself a prize!

: Hunt down those hidden eggs and maybe snag yourself a prize! Bunny Hop Championships : Join in the fun with energetic challenges and see if you've got what it takes to be a Hobbledown champ.

: Join in the fun with energetic challenges and see if you've got what it takes to be a Hobbledown champ. Spring Story Time : Gather round for stories with our favourite Hobbledown characters.

: Gather round for stories with our favourite Hobbledown characters. Bubbles at Buckbridge : Watch as our experts create amazing bubbles that'll dazzle you.

: Watch as our experts create amazing bubbles that'll dazzle you. Hobble Hood Archery : Take aim and try your hand at archery.

: Take aim and try your hand at archery. Birds of Prey Display: Catch the stunning sight of owls, hawks, and falcons taking flight at 11am and 3:30pm daily.

If you're looking for an extra treat, you can also opt for these add-ons:

Build A Bunny : Make your very own Easter Bunny – choose, stuff, and fluff to your heart's content.

: Make your very own Easter Bunny – choose, stuff, and fluff to your heart's content. Bunny Brunch: Enjoy a tasty brunch followed by a visit to the Bunny Burrow for a special treat from the Easter Bunny.

For more info, head over to https://www.hobbledown.com/

Don't miss out on the Easter fun at Hobbledown Heath!