Jersey Boys announce final West End performance in January 2024

Jersey Boys have had over 1000 performances in London's West End. Picture: JB London

The original Grammy, Tony and Olivier award-winning smash-hit musical, Jersey Boys, will close at the Trafalgar Theatre on 4 January 2024 after three hugely successful years in London’s West End.

Jersey Boys re-opened the refurbished Trafalgar Theatre in July 2021, and led the way as one of the first theatre shows to be staged after Covid restrictions were lifted.

Audiences have just 12 weeks left to enjoy this critically acclaimed ‘Too Good to be True’ (Telegraph) production, including a bumper schedule over the Christmas and New Year holidays with several additional performances.

Plans are already in place for Jersey Boys to make a return to UK shores in the not too distant future.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true. The show is packed with the hits of The Four Seasons, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Jersey Boys originally opened on Broadway on 6 November 2005 and ran for more than 11 years. It is the 12th longest running show in Broadway history. It ran in London’s West End from 2008 to 2017 – nine amazing years – and, at the time, was the sixth longest musical running in the West End. It has recently completed its third record-breaking UK & Ireland tour which ran until May 2023, having previously played two tours from 2014-2016 and from 2017- 2019.

Jersey Boys at the Trafalgar Theatre is staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting Director is Jill Green CDG.

Jersey Boys is produced in London by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions, with BB Investments, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group in association with Latitude Link and Eilene Davidson Productions.

