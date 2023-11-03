JLS to perform live in Shrewsbury next summer

3 November 2023, 10:00

JLS Live at The Quarry Park, Sunday 14 July 2024
JLS Live at The Quarry Park, Sunday 14 July 2024. Picture: Kilimanjaro

JLS are to perform live in The Quarry Park next summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Exactly 15 years since mega UK boy band, JLS, first shot to No1 with their debut single ‘Beat Again’, in July 2009, the London boys announce a special one-off mega summer outdoor show at Shrewsbury The Quarry in Sunday 14 July 2024.

Currently wowing audiences on their 18-date UK Arena tour this autumn, Brit Award winning phenomenons of pop, JLS, today announce they’ll be bringing all the JLS hits, energy and charisma of the arena tour, but with the added freedom of the Great British countryside, as you get to experience the JLS stars under the magic of a starry night at The Quarry Park.

Ah wow! The response to our ‘Everybody Say JLS - The Hits’ Tour has been so incredible from all our JLSters that it was a no brainer for us to announce summer dates for 2024! We LOVE touring in the summer, especially as we get to meet fans in parts of the country that DON’T usually host us in the arenas. It’s been a while too - another UK summer road trip with your boys?! Dare you to name anything more exciting than that!!

- JLS

Choosing the stunning Shrewsbury The Quarry Park as their backdrop, the mighty JLS invites audiences to revel in the atmosphere of the picturesque 29 acre countryside estate, whilst revisiting the chart-busting hits and dynamism that saw the boys dominate the pop industry for over 5 years, after shooting to instant mega-stardom on X-Factor.

With an enviable x5 No1 chart hits including ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’, ‘One Shot’ and ‘Love You More’, this special show at The Quarry Park will bring all the live excitement, acrobatic vivacity and’ JLS sparkle that’s become the band’s signature performance.

You’ll only get one shot to party with JLS in Shrewsbury this summer – make it count!

Tickets on sale from 10am, 3 November 2023

JLS get their own song lyrics wrong in Boyband Karaoke

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Events

See more More Events

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark UK tour 2024: Tickets, venues and special guests

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark UK tour 2024: Tickets, venues and special guests

Tickets are available now to see Busted live

Busted to perform at Hitchin Priory Summer Series in Summer 2024

West End musical Aladdin will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time from October 2023

Disney’s Aladdin heading on first ever UK and Ireland tour from October 2023

Madness have announced their C'est La Vie 2023 tour with tickets on-sale now

Madness C’est La Vie 2023 tour: Tickets, venues and guests revealed

Take That, have today announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024

Take That 2024 tour dates: Tickets, venues and new music revealed

Trending on Heart

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.

Stacey Solomon set to return to Loose Women next week after 10 month break

TV & Movies

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: First look at rumoured campmates

Showbiz

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas TV Adverts 2023 revealed

TV & Movies

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

Married At First Sight finale: When does MAFS end?

Showbiz

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

Who wrote the letters on Married At First Sight? Everything we know

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

How to pronounce Storm Ciarán and name meaning explained

How to pronounce Storm Ciarán and name meaning explained

Weather

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight viewers praise Jordan for opening up about OCD diagnosis

Married At First Sight viewers praise Jordan for opening up about OCD diagnosis

Showbiz

Married At First Sight’s Luke Worley says show stress caused him to be put on medication

Married At First Sight’s Luke Worley says show stress caused him to be put on medication

TV & Movies

Sean and Mark are the only same-sex couple on this series of Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Mark and Sean still together?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight’s Sean Malkin breaks up with Mark Kiley at tonight’s dinner party

Married At First Sight’s Sean breaks up with Mark at tonight’s dinner party

TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

Showbiz

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 coming out?

Showbiz

Married At First Sight's Tasha hits back after viewers brand her 'toxic'

Married At First Sight's Tasha hits back after viewers brand her 'toxic'

Showbiz