JLS to perform live in Shrewsbury next summer

JLS Live at The Quarry Park, Sunday 14 July 2024. Picture: Kilimanjaro

JLS are to perform live in The Quarry Park next summer.

Exactly 15 years since mega UK boy band, JLS, first shot to No1 with their debut single ‘Beat Again’, in July 2009, the London boys announce a special one-off mega summer outdoor show at Shrewsbury The Quarry in Sunday 14 July 2024.

Currently wowing audiences on their 18-date UK Arena tour this autumn, Brit Award winning phenomenons of pop, JLS, today announce they’ll be bringing all the JLS hits, energy and charisma of the arena tour, but with the added freedom of the Great British countryside, as you get to experience the JLS stars under the magic of a starry night at The Quarry Park.

Ah wow! The response to our ‘Everybody Say JLS - The Hits’ Tour has been so incredible from all our JLSters that it was a no brainer for us to announce summer dates for 2024! We LOVE touring in the summer, especially as we get to meet fans in parts of the country that DON’T usually host us in the arenas. It’s been a while too - another UK summer road trip with your boys?! Dare you to name anything more exciting than that!! - JLS

Choosing the stunning Shrewsbury The Quarry Park as their backdrop, the mighty JLS invites audiences to revel in the atmosphere of the picturesque 29 acre countryside estate, whilst revisiting the chart-busting hits and dynamism that saw the boys dominate the pop industry for over 5 years, after shooting to instant mega-stardom on X-Factor.

With an enviable x5 No1 chart hits including ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’, ‘One Shot’ and ‘Love You More’, this special show at The Quarry Park will bring all the live excitement, acrobatic vivacity and’ JLS sparkle that’s become the band’s signature performance.

You’ll only get one shot to party with JLS in Shrewsbury this summer – make it count!

Tickets on sale from 10am, 3 November 2023