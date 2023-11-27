Kingdom of Winter, London’s biggest indoor festive experience to launch at ExCeL London this December

Kingdom of Winter on Heart, December 2023 – Specific Rules

1. The Kingdom of Winter promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 27th November 2023 to Sunday 10th December 2023 on Heart FM. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is AKA and the ‘Prize Provider’ is Kingdom of Winter.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must go online to the Promotion entry page at heart.co.uk/win, register your details and submit an answer to the multiple choice question provided.

4. Online entry will open at 06:00 on Monday 27th November 2023 and close at 23:59 on Sunday 10thDecember 2023. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

5. Within 7 days of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. Five correct entries will be selected at random and the winning entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via email OR telephone on the telephone number on which you entered. If such winner does not respond within 7 days from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize and we shall be entitled to select another winner by another random draw. That subsequent winner must respond to the notification email within 7 days of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize.

6. We and the Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

7. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

8. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

9. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

10. Five winning entrants will receive a family day out at Kingdom of Winter this December for 2 adults and 2 children.

11. Each package is for a family of 4 (2 x adults & 2 x children) and will include:

4 x tickets entry to Kingdom of Winter (2 x adults & 2 x children)

4 x tickets to Circus (2 x adults & 2 x children)

4 x tickets to Ice skating (2 x adults & 2 x children)

4 x tickets to Ice trail (2 x adults & 2 x children)

Food & drinks voucher to the value of £60 (£15per person) for use at selected bars and food stalls within the Kingdom of Winter.

Age information:

- Circus: Children’s tickets are 2-12 years

- Ice skating: Children’s tickets are 4-12 years. Not suitable for under 4s

- Ice trail: Children’s tickets are 2-12 years

Date restrictions:

- Valid from 8th December – 7th January 2024, subject to availability.

- You will be contacted via email or telephone number by the details given to us, up to 7 days after the competition has ended.

12. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

13. You must, at your own cost, comply with all necessary checks, and/or tests required for travelling to and from and entering and exiting your travel destination/venue. This includes, but is not limited to, purchasing, organising, undertaking, recording and/or registering any required Covid-19 tests. We will not be responsible for any costs incurred by you in complying with this clause, nor will we purchase, organise, undertake, record and/or register any required Covid-19 tests.

14. You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid-19, both in the UK and your travel destination/venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations and guidance.

15. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’).

16. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel, accommodation and spending money is not included within the prize.

17. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available except at our sole discretion.

18. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

19. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

20. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

21. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject, and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy [here]. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.

22. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us and/or our Promotion Partner when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partner will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

23. We, our Promotion Partner and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we and the Promotion Partner will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

24. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.