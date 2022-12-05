Leona Lewis Christmas With Love Tour: Locations, dates and where to buy tickets

By Alice Dear

Leona Lewis will be touring the UK for Christmas 2023, playing a collection of her biggest hits and some festive classics.

Leona Lewis is bringing some festive cheer to a venue near you next winter as she sets off on her Christmas With Love Tour.

The X Factor superstar, best known for hits including Bleeding Love, Run and One More Sleep, will be travelling across the UK to perform some of her biggest hits and festive classics.

Leona will be touring from November to December 2023, with locations including London, Newcastle, Birmingham and many more.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love Tour?

Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love Tour will run from November to December 2023.

What are the dates and venues for Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love Tour?

28th November: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall Notts

29th November: Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

1st December: Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

2nd December: Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion

5th December: Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

6th December: Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall

8th December: Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

9th December: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

11th December: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

12th December: London, Eventim Apollo

14th December: Birmingham: Utilita Arena Birmingham

15th December: Brighton, The Brighton Centre

Where can I buy tickets for Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love Tour?

You can buy tickets here.