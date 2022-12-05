Leona Lewis Christmas With Love Tour: Locations, dates and where to buy tickets
5 December 2022, 09:00
Leona Lewis will be touring the UK for Christmas 2023, playing a collection of her biggest hits and some festive classics.
Leona Lewis is bringing some festive cheer to a venue near you next winter as she sets off on her Christmas With Love Tour.
The X Factor superstar, best known for hits including Bleeding Love, Run and One More Sleep, will be travelling across the UK to perform some of her biggest hits and festive classics.
Leona will be touring from November to December 2023, with locations including London, Newcastle, Birmingham and many more.
Here's everything you need to know.
When is Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love Tour?
Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love Tour will run from November to December 2023.
What are the dates and venues for Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love Tour?
- 28th November: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall Notts
- 29th November: Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 1st December: Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena
- 2nd December: Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 5th December: Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall
- 6th December: Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
- 8th December: Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 9th December: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 11th December: Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
- 12th December: London, Eventim Apollo
- 14th December: Birmingham: Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 15th December: Brighton, The Brighton Centre
Where can I buy tickets for Leona Lewis' Christmas With Love Tour?
You can buy tickets here.